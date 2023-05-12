NewLeftHeader

Outdoor concerts begin: Sunset views FP 051223

Outdoor concerts begin: Sunset views, fun music highlight Friday afternoon concerts at Heisler Park in May

By THERESA KEEGAN

Sunsets at Heisler Park are often breathtaking. But the addition of live music on Friday nights at the park amphitheater lifts this beautiful setting to a whole new level. Add in the camaraderie of neighbors greeting each other, picnics and drinks, and there’s no doubt the town is ready for summer.

“There are such friendly people at the concerts,” said Elaine Grist, an arts aficionado from Laguna Woods who makes it a point to attend the Summer Serenade series. “The opportunity to relax in natural beauty is enhanced with creative spirit.”

Outdoor concerts crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Sunset Serenade outdoor concert series is held each May at the amphitheater at Heisler Park

For years, Sunset Serenades have acted as an unofficial start to the season we all love and this May is no exception. This city-sponsored program continues to draw people to the park at the end of the week, (or the beginning of the weekend, depending on if you think the glass is half full) offering a transitionary time and a joyous routine that has been missing in many people’s post-pandemic world. As the light fades on the ocean, various fins of the whale breaching sculpture are highlighted and music wafts from the round stage setting.

The intimate outdoor amphitheater allows musicians to connect with the crowd and, this May, offers a variety of high-quality music genres to ensure there really is something for everyone. The remaining shows in the series include a jazz harpist, a Bob Dylan Tribute Band and an innovative flute and guitar duo.

“People really respond to our music and they find it a little bit exotic,” said Jessica Pierce, the flutist who, with her husband classical guitarist Almer Imamovic, makes up AlmaNova Duo, which will be performing on May 26. They formed the group as grad students at University of Southern California’s music program before earning their doctorates in flute performance and classical guitar performance, respectfully.

Outdoor concerts Almer and Jessica

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Almer Imamovic

Musicians Almer Imamovic and Jessica Pierce form the AlmaNovo Duo, celebrating both traditional Balkan music as well as self-composed pieces

“The pieces we’ll play are accessible to a larger audience,” said Pierce.

Many of the pieces, some even composed by Imamovic, reflect on his Bosnian-Herzegovinian upbringing and he adds his own twist to some classical scores. In his hands, a song about a young girl waking up to find she is being sent to an arranged marriage does not end sadly. “Instead, the way we tell the story, she ran away and married who she wanted to marry,” laughed Imamovic. “The music has a happy ending.”

Building upon his musical heritage is important for his current successes as a classical guitarist, Imamovic explained. The duo were initially invited to Laguna Beach in 2006 by Laguna Live! after they won a Los Angeles chamber music competition. Through the years, while their performance pieces vary, the underlying theme remains.

“This music is very powerful and usually tells a story,” said Imamovic. “It’s nostalgic and it is just part of my life.” For this year’s Sunset Serenade, he’s selected pieces that will keep the show entertaining and active. With his great theatrical flair, he’ll be introducing them and sharing the songs’ histories with the audience.

In addition to work on films and traveling the world performing, the Pasadena-based duo is excited to be performing in such a beautiful outdoor setting. They are also bringing along a percussionist friend, Till Richter, to add to the festive atmosphere.

“The setting will make us sound bigger – it’s going to inspire us,” said Imamovic. “It will be a great show.”

A tribute to a legend

Musician Jon Pearlstone said the opportunity to perform at Sunset Serenades with his recently formed Bob Dylan tribute band means the audience will have an opportunity to hear all their favorite Dylan songs in one setting – not a trait the actual iconoclastic performer usually embraces. 

Outdoor concerts Dylan

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mark Rabinowitch

The Tambourine Man Band is a Bob Dylan tribute band, featuring, (L-R front row): Dave Friedman, keyboards; Ray Weston, drums and Karl Aranjo, lead guitar. Back row: Jon Pearlstone as Bob Dylan, lead vocals, acoustic guitar and Tony Robin, bass.

“The biggest challenge is to put together a musical performance that is the essence of Dylan,” said Pearlstone. “Which part are you going after? He’s had almost 70 decades as a performer.”

Musical director Tony Robin from Tustin happily researched Dylan’s music to put together the concert platform for the Tambourine Man Band, which will perform on May 19.

“I think Dylan’s music is off the charts amazing and he changed everything, and yet he’s still unique,” explained Robin. “This is real musicianship and with attention to every detail.”

Both Pearlstone and Robin have worked with other tribute bands and understand the need for the current musicians to develop the persona of the original musicians as well as to perform great music.

“The performance replicates and honors what the original had and that’s what you want to make perfect,” said Pearlstone. “People are coming to re-live what they’ve experienced or to see what they missed if they’re younger. We’re really looking forward to this show.”

Outdoor concerts whale

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The setting summer sun is reflected off the metal whale sculpture that is located by the outdoor amphitheater at Heisler Park

The cliffside setting at Heisler Park is also a picture-perfect setting for smooth jazz harpist Mariea Antoinette, scheduled to perform on May 12. With an album release anticipated this spring, she’ll likely be featuring some new work. As the strings meld in with the wind and the gentle breezes, this is likely to be a true sense-around experience for attendees, as outdoor concerts should be.

After this Sunset Serenade series concludes, it’s expected the city will offer the Music in the Parks program at Bluebird Park on Sunday afternoons beginning in July.

The Heisler Park Amphitheater is located at 375 Cliff Drive near Jasmine Street, Laguna Beach. Attendees can bring food, alcohol if over 21 and blankets or low-back beach chairs. Concert dates are May 12, 19 and 26. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at sunset. For more information on the series, click here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

 

