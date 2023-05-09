NewLeftHeader

LAM adds more events to spring calendar

LAM adds more events to spring calendar

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances. 

Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey features a selection of key works that highlight how Fairey has developed an intentionally accessible visual style that speaks broadly by pulling from visual history to address critical issues. 

It all began with a sticker. From 1989 onward, Fairey’s non-conformist attitude was established with the creation of his viral art sticker campaign Andre the Giant Has a Posse. The following 30 years saw Fairey develop a constant presence in the urban landscape, forging a global following and establishing himself as a leading artist who has influenced youth culture, fashion, identity, aesthetics and even politics. His bold, iconic images always convey a clear message, often depicting the struggle of oppression as a human experience and celebrating those who fight for change.

Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.

 

Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Suejin Jung

Join pianist Suejin Jung as she performs in the museum. A visionary concert pianist and interdisciplinary artist, Jung enjoys a distinctive international career. Her passion for immersing in projects that reveal profound truths about human nature, and our ability to imagine and interpret has led her to create numerous multimedia projects that unite sound, visuals and media. 

Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. 

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free;

Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, May 13, 6 p.m.

The Power of Posters

In conjunction with the exhibition Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, Carol A. Wells, founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics, will engage in conversation with LAM Curatorial Fellow, Rochelle Steiner. They will discuss art, activism, and posters that have changed history – including Fairey’s Barack Obama “Hope” poster, which was an iconic image in the campaign for the first African American president of the United States.

The Center for the Study of Political Graphics (CSPG), located in Los Angeles, is an activist, educational and research archive that collects, preserves, documents, and exhibits posters relating to historical and contemporary movements for social change. For three decades CSPG has been creating a special community of international artists, activists, donors, curators, students and teachers who share a passion for the power of political art to educate and inspire people to action.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.

LCAD Workshop: Chapman Hamborg

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Chapman Hamborg as he leads a watercolor workshop. Have fun creating a beautiful floral watercolor painting. In this workshop Hamborg will cover the fundamentals of watercolor painting while leading the students in a step-by-step process of creating beautiful floral watercolors. Students will focus on observing from life, light and shadow, working with a variety of brushstrokes, creating a compelling composition and more. Beginners and experienced artists alike are welcome. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. 

Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Youth 12 aunder: Free, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $35. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Artists Panel: 2023 LCAD MFA Graduates

Join the 2023 Master of Fine Art graduates from the Laguna College of Art + Design for a panel discussion about their work and group show, Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. Become acquainted with these up-and-coming artists as they complete this milestone in their education and present a selection of their work to the public. Artists include Erika Bradberry, Xinchen “Jack” Cai, Chapman Hamborg, Kayla Janes, Rupy Kaloti, Amanda Kazemi, Sumire Kudo, Jackie Nagel, Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Olivia Stude, Emma Yervandyan and Kacy Yu. The panel will be moderated by Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing/Painting at LCAD. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, May 21, 1 p.m.

LCAD Workshop: Erika Bradberry

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Erika Bradberry, as she leads a workshop on contemporary landscape. Taking inspiration from the California Impressionist on view in the museum and LAM’s proximity to breathtaking views of the ocean, this workshop will let you express your creativity by teaching you the basics of landscape art. After a quick tour of the museum’s exhibitions and a trip outside, participants will learn how to simplify landscapes into basic shapes and colors. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Youth 12 and under: Free. Museum members: $20, Non-members: $35. For tickets, click here.

Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday 

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

 This Month’s Session: In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, kids will engage in a read aloud and art-making activity featuring I Am Golden, written by Eva Chen and illustrated by Sophie Diao.

 Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.

LCAD Workshop: Amanda Kazemi

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Amanda Kazemi as she leads a workshop on needle-felting. During the workshop, you’ll learn the basics of needle-felting while creating your very own seal. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Workshop is intended for guests aged 8 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Youth 12 and under: Free, Museum members: $20,

Non-members: $35. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

