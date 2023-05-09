NewLeftHeader

Slow Market 

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

slow market tifany

Click on photo for a larger image

Tifany Khakdoust (second from right), founder of The Great Love Club, holds Volume 5 of her pop-up “A Slow Market” on Saturday, May 6 at the newly opened Rye Goods Bakery

slow market honeybee hippie

Click on photo for a larger image

Honeybee Hippie offers vintage clothes and accessories

slow market crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

A large crowd (of two and four-legged visitors) strolls through the vendors tables on Saturday. The next “Slow Market” will be held at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano on June 3. They pop up every month at a different location. 

slow market my july

Click on photo for a larger image

My July is a plant-based and gentle skincare brand that embraces the harmonious bond between nature and humans

slow market mermarche

Click on photo for a larger image

MerMarché offers plant-based beauty rituals honoring self and sea

 

