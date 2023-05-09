NewLeftHeader

National Prayer Day 050923

National Prayer Day

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“In periods of peace and prosperity and in times of struggle and strife, countless Americans turn to prayer to seek guidance, bolster our faith and brace our spirits when we need it most. Prayer is both a personal and communal act – composed of our most intimate thoughts and a practice observed by multitudes across our diverse Nation in every language, culture, religion, and belief system. On this National Day of Prayer, we recognize the profound power of prayer, grounded in deep humility and hope.” (Excerpted from President Biden’s proclamation for National Prayer Day.)

Members of the community gathered on Thursday, May 4 to observe National Prayer Day.

national prayer guitar

Chris Lizotte opened the gathering with music

national prayer LBFD

Members of the LBFD raise flag

national prayer krissie mariner

Krissie Mariner (in royal blue) has been showing up for 30 years to pray, bringing flags and balloons to celebrate National Prayer Day

national prayer don sciortino

Pastor Don Sciortino (left) from Net-Works with students from LCAD and Mike Garrette

national prayer dale ghere

Dale Ghere reading a Bible passage

 

