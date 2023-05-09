NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series 050923

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series to feature Sean Guin on May 18

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their Thursday, May 18 meeting speaker will be founder of Raw Timberwood, Sean Guin. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Guin will be discussing navigating business ownership in Laguna Beach.

Guin is the founder and president of Raw Timberwood, Orange County’s premier importer of tropical exotic hardwoods. The company specializes in the manufacture and wholesale of unique residential and commercial furnishings. With his gallery and warehouse rooted in Laguna Canyon, Guin has created a home for his life’s work, showcasing the endless possibilities that Raw Timberwood has to offer.

Sean Guin, founder of Raw Timberwood

During a career that spans more than two decades, Guin has developed a reputation for his creative outlook in designing and manufacturing one-of-a-kind architectural masterpieces. His passion for carpentry started at a young age shadowing his grandfather in the trades. He began his career as a builder in the union where he progressed to managing large projects. Not losing sight of his love for the artistic side of building, he went off to follow his dreams, which culminated in opening the doors to Raw Timberwood in 2019.

His roster of high-end residential and commercial projects include NFL stadiums, hospitals, universities, hotels and his personal favorite – the beautiful homes and restaurants of Laguna Beach.

When he’s not in his gallery, Guin can most often be found at the beach with a surfboard, his wife Lindsay and their two children, Cammi and Denim.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

