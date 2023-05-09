NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 37  | May 9, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 050923

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Laguna temp and tide

Dennis 5We’re still waiting for that elusive first day of the year with a high temp of 70 degrees, which is the first time ever that this has happened. Usually by now, we’ve even had some 80s – and even some 90s – by this date, but not so this time around. Our average high temp since New Year’s is a cool 62.1 degrees with an average low of 44.4. 

Our 2022-23 rainy season which began last July 1, now stands at 24.98 inches as of May 9, making it the 8th wettest season on record here in Laguna. Local ocean temps have finally cleared the 60-degree barrier with a reading of 62 here on May 7. The average since January 1 was 55.8, the coldest since 1989. 

I just noticed we have a bit of red tide in the water as the sun is strong today, setting off the blooming of photo plankton which occurs occasionally when conditions are ripe. Once in a while, we’ll see a whole year go by without red tide. However, in the summer of 2005, we had the red tide phenomenon occur more than half the summer with frequent invasions of thousands of these weird-looking jellyfish that I’ve never seen before or since.

Laguna’s summer surf comes from either the Southern Hemisphere or tropical systems that usually form off the southern coast of Mexico or parts of Central America. Waves from the other side of the Equator can take a week or more to arrive here, so the intervals between waves is around 16-18 seconds. Baja swells send waves at much shorter intervals at around 10 or 11 seconds. Baja swells usually last only two or three days while Southern Hemisphere swells can last up to a week. 

The Eastern Pacific tropical storm and hurricane season begins in a few days, the 15th of this month to be exact and the season runs until November 15th. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through the upcoming November. 

Listed are the names in alphabetical order for the Atlantic season: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Dennis, (Wow, they named a hurricane after me!), Emily, Floyd, Gert, Harvey, Irene, Jose and Katrina’s name has been retired. Anytime a storm makes landfall that causes catastrophic damage or loss of lives, that storm’s name is retired so the name for the letter K is now Kate, Lenny and Maria’s name has been retired – so now its new name is Mandy – Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rita, Stan, Tammy, Vince and finally Wilma, whose name has been retired – so now it’s Wendy. Only 20 names are used in the Atlantic. The entire alphabet has been used twice, in 2005 and most recently, 2020. In 2005, they had to go six letters into the Greek alphabet. Here on our side, we’ve used the entire alphabet once and that was in 1992.

In the Central Pacific, all names assigned are in Hawaiian. This year the names assigned are Akoni, Emi, Hana, Io, Keli, Lala, Moke, Nele, Oka, Peke, Uleki and finally, Wila. (There are only 13 letters in the Hawaiian alphabet). Notable Hawaiian systems from the past whose names have been retired are Iwa in 1982 and Iniki in 1992. 

We’ll get together again next Tuesday so until then, Aloha!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.