NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 37  | May 9, 2023Subscribe

Crystal Apple Awards ceremony recognizes LBHS teacher’s 050923

Share this story

Crystal Apple Awards ceremony recognizes LBHS teacher’s and coach’s achievements

The 10th Annual Crystal Apple Awards were held Sunday, May 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Aliso Viejo. The Crystal Apple Award is a way for students from Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Aliso Niguel and Dana Hills high schools to recognize and thank the teachers who have had a positive impact on their life. Unlike most teacher awards which are chosen by administration, the Crystal Apple Awards are chosen by the students themselves, and so, mean a lot to the teachers/coaches who receive them.

Crystal Apple Awards Chuck Henry.jpg 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Alan Gibby

The Crystal Awards ceremony was hosted by former NBC4 news anchor Chuck Henry

The awards ceremony was hosted by former NBC4 News Anchor Chuck Henry and was well attended by students and families from all four high schools, cheerleaders from Dana Hills and Aliso Niguel high schools, community members, all four high school principals, city councilmembers from Laguna Niguel, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Woods and trustees from both the Saddleback Valley and Capistrano Valley school boards.

Crystal Apple Awards Meghan and Brooke.jpg 2

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LBHS English and Theater teacher Meghan Minguez-Marshall was nominated by LBHS Junior Brooke Lattin

Crystal Apple Awards Brooke at podium.jpg 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Brooke Lattin shares the reasons why she nominated her teacher, Meghan Minguez-Marshall

Crystal Apple Awards Meghan accepts award.jpg 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Meghan Minguez-Marshall accepts the Crystal Apple from student Brooke Lattin

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) winners for the 2023 Crystal Apple Awards were Meghan Minguez-Marshall and Football Coach John Shanahan. 

Junior Brooke Lattin nominated Meghan Minguez-Marshall, who teaches English and Theater, and shared, “She is the best theater teacher. Ms. M cares about her students and does not hesitate to push them beyond their limits. She has helped me become a better writer and actress, all in the short span of a few months!”

Crystal Apple Awards Coach and Ryner at arch.jpg 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LBHS Football Coach John Shanahan was nominated by football player Ryner Swanson, a junior at Laguna Beach High School

Crystal Apple Awards Ryner at podium.jpg 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Ryner Swanson shares the reasons why Coach Shanahan deserves a Crystal Apple Award

Crystal Apple Awards Ryner and Coach handshake.jpg 7

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Ryner Swanson shares a congratulatory moment with Coach John Shanahan on receiving the Crystal Apple Award

Junior Ryner Swanson, who nominated his football coach John Shanahan, said, “He completely changed Laguna Beach football and teaches his players to be amazing young men. He’s one of the best people I’ve met in my life and I know I will always have a relationship with him.”

Crystal Apple Awards Jason Alleman.jpg 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach High School Principal Dr. Jason Allemann (right) along with Principal Bill Hinds (Laguna Hills High School, left) and Principal Michael Hatcher (Aliso Niguel High School, center) listen to the awards presentations

Laguna Beach High School Principal Dr. Jason Allemann was there to congratulate the winners.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.