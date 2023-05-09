NewLeftHeader

12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest 050923

12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest and Laguna KelpFest 2023 

Hey, Laguna, how are your Abs? Laguna’s Abalone will be the central theme for several upcoming events coordinated by the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition. Acclaimed marine biologist and author Ann Vileisis will discuss her recent research and book at the Susi Q, Laguna Beach Community Center at 4 p.m. on May 30. Joining the lecture, Laguna’s “Kelplady” Nancy Caruso will share her 10 years of abalone research and surveys. 

Abalone and sea life will also be prominent stars in the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest and upcoming Laguna KelpFest 2023.

Laguna’s Abs are keystone species capable of prodigious populations in cool, clear water and abundant kelp forests – with scraps of kelp drifting along the seafloor providing their diet. During excavation of the Montage Resort, abalone middens spoke of the early Acjachemen, who harvested abalone for food just as we used to do – until they were all, mostly, gone. Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) now offer hope for abalone, kelp forest and sea life recovery. Register for this free event at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Abalone is the central theme of several Laguna Bluebelt Coalition events.

Thursday, May 4 is the launch of the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest for submissions of images captured over the past year. The submission deadline is July 7. There will be an artist reception at a later date at the Laguna College of Art & Design Gallery. The Bluebelt Photo Contest highlights and celebrates Laguna Beach’s citywide network of marine protected areas connected together as a bluebelt for sea life restoration. It serves as a nursery, supporting regional fisheries from Dana Point and Newport Beach. Photo Contest rules for submission can be found by clicking here

On Saturday, June 3 at Main Beach, the 13th Annual Laguna KelpFest, sponsored by the Laguna Ocean Foundation, will celebrate and educate visitors about the important contributions Laguna’s kelp forests play in providing a home for sea life and mitigating the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon and shading the sea floor to cool rising sea temperatures – a necessary step in addressing sea level rise. Learn about participating in KelpFest 2023 by clicking here

Laguna Beach’s steep rocky coastline’s central location along Southern California’s Gulf of Santa Catalina is the ideal location for sea life recovery and protection. The many benefits of marine life protection can be found at http://lagunabluebelt.org/.

 

