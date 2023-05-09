Fair Game 050923

By TOM JOHNSON





With Hotel Laguna’s Mo Honarkar on the sidelines following a TRO, things are headed for the courts

Mo Honarkar, owner of the Hotel Laguna and several other Laguna Beach properties, is taking a forced seat on the sidelines as a dispute between Mo and his financial partners winds its way through the courts. The result is a lot of ugliness in the fight.

I sat down with a very composed Honarkar on Saturday (May 6) at his Laguna Canyon office headquarters and discussed the situation at hand. Mo said that although there might be times that he seems to be misunderstood in some of his dealings, he reminded me of his “great love for this community.”

Last week the dispute between the two sides took several ugly turns. On Tuesday (May 2), four conflicts between the two sides ended up bringing out the Laguna Beach Police, resulting in the arrest of one of Mo’s opposition, and eventually forcing the properties, Hotel Laguna and 14 West, to be red-tagged and closed by City Hall until the courts could intervene.

On Friday (May 5), a judge overseeing the issue imposed a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Honarkar and his family and their associates from entering the properties.

That temporary order is expected to return to court for further determinations on May 30. Until then, Mo waits.

While at his office, he did share a video of multiple confrontations between members of Continuum Analytics security and Honarkar’s security detail. In them it appeared that Continuum Analytics attempted to use physical confrontation and intimidation to bring resolve to several issues, including the use of multiple verbal threats.

At one point even guns were reportedly involved. Mo assured me that his representatives absolutely did not engage in any of it.

He told me that part of the reason he has decided to peacefully sit things out is not only because of the court order, but because he does not want to cause problems to his reputation or for Laguna Beach.

A letter from Honarkar directed to his staff conveyed his present thoughts:

“As many of you know, Hotel Laguna has investors under the entity MOM CA Investors, LLC. Our mission is to create a luxury boutique hotel and my responsibilities as co-owner has been redevelopment of the hotel and to reactivate all amenities, such as restaurants, the Beach Club, the event venue and soon, the guest rooms. It has also been my mission to restore the historical appearance of the hotel. To finally have this beautiful historical hotel fully back to service will be a point of great personal pride for me.

“Our progress has been great and our goals are going to be accomplished in full this year. Unfortunately, we have some disagreements and/or misunderstandings with our partners, which may delay our progress. Our legal teams are working around the clock to address our differences, so we can get back and resume our mission. In the meantime, our partners will be the ‘co-managers’ of the restaurants. While I welcome extra help, I was unaware of their recent actions, and was given no advance notice that they would be removing any employees without cause and returning the former manager…I would not have agreed to this, as I feel we have the best management in place already. I do appreciate that you are all returning to your work with business as usual while I solve these issues, and we all strive to keep up our high level of excellence.

“My partners and I are committed to solving our differences and moving forward with this beautiful project.”

Honarkar is confident that he’ll return to his duties overseeing the project in the very near future.

Yet, on the other side, it seems like the divide is irreparable. Marc Cohen from Cohen Law Group, representing Honarkar’s “financial partners” (Continuum Analytics) offered this:

“Once again in financial distress, desperate Laguna Beach entrepreneur Mohammad Honarkar has resorted to illegal, self-help, hostile takeover tactics less than two years after being bailed out by a group of investors from a foreclosure that was initiated by Delaware-based LCC Warehouse related to $195,000,000 line of credit. As part of the bailout Honarkar contributed all of his assets to a group of investors represented by Cohen Law Group, APC, attorney Marc Cohen, which includes well known properties such as Hotel Laguna, the Art-A-Fair building; Cliff Village LLC; Terra Laguna Beach; several vacation homes; and the 14 West hotel.

“After the bailout, Honarkar once again got into disputes with his business partners and creditors. In March of 2023 notices of default were sent to Honarkar removing him as administrative manager and ending his ability to operate the day-to-day management of the properties. Since his removal as Administrative Manager, Honarkar has engaged in sabotage of the business operations of the properties and as of May 2, 2023 resorted to rash tactics of using armed guards to attempt to hastily takeover some of the properties that are under the control of his business partners.

“Honarkar’s attempt to forcefully takeover failed. The managers of the entities that own and operate the properties begged and pleaded with the City of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Police Department to remove the armed trespassers to no avail. The police were called to the properties several times and Honarkar made written promises to the City of Laguna Beach that he would remove any security that was armed. Honarkar breached his commitment to the City, only hours after making it by continuing to have armed security at the properties, which resulted in and provided an excuse for the City to shut down these properties, lockout the owners who operate the properties, hotel guests, and patrons of Hotel Laguna. It is a strange time when property owners are locked out of their own property while the City refuses to eject trespassers with guns.”

Honarkar responded to those accusations with the following statement from his attorney, Isaac Zfaty from Much Shelist, P.C. in Newport Beach:

“In June of 2021, Mr. Honarkar entered into an Agreement with Continuum. That agreement required that they provide $30 million in capital injections and assistance with refinancing Mr. Honarkar’s warehouse credit line.

“Things were fine between the parties for a while. Unfortunately, in January of 2023, we discovered that Continuum had entered into several transactions, including multiple financing transactions, without Mr. Honarkar’s knowledge. We dug deeper and found more loans that these investors took out, without Mr. Honarkar’s knowledge. And then, we found two Tenant-in-Common Interests recorded against the property. Notably, no financial reporting was ever provided by Continuum.

“We first pursued diplomacy, and when that did not work, we requested information in writing. When no information, or explanation was forthcoming, we served a 5 days’ notice of perform as required under Delaware law. That was when Mr. Honarkar’s investors started behaving in a highly erratic fashion. They entered the Hotel Laguna with security guards. Many were apparently armed. They came around 1 p.m. on a very busy Friday and tried to take over. They did the same thing at 14 West and the Vacation Rentals.

“On May 2, we had these trespassers removed. Initially they left peacefully. Then they returned, violence ensued. Contrary to some reports out there, the reason that Laguna Beach closed the hotels was because Continuum’s agents returned to the 14 West Hotel late at night to remove Mr. Honarkar’s night manager, and physically lock her out of her apartment. She called the police, and they returned to the scene. The City very understandably issued its executive order shortly thereafter based on Continuum’s breach of its pledge to the City to stop this behavior. Notably, one of the Continuum members was arrested for physical violence that day, while none of Mr. Honarkar’s staff or agents were even removed from the property.

“I have read a lot of the published reports, as well as the published comments. Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation out there. We are not interested, however, in getting into a smear campaign with Continuum, or fighting this battle through the press. We simply want to vindicate Mr. Honarkar’s rights in court.”

In the interim, daily operations continue on at the properties.

Next up will be a May 30th court case when both parties can readdress their initial claims that resulted in the first TRO. A longer-term court fight is expected to decide who will control the properties moving forward, although such a decision could be a long time coming.

• • •

Last Thursday, drivers for paratransit provider OC Access went on strike. OC Access was created as a service by OCTA (Orange County Transit Authority) as a service for individuals who are physically and/or mentally disabled. So, as you might imagine that with the strike in many cases our seniors could be impacted.

Not to worry… according to Barbara McMurray, “If riders are fortunate enough to live in Laguna Beach, those alternate arrangements are simple. Riders can get where they need to go thanks to Sally’s Fund, Inc. The small, independent nonprofit provides door-to-door, escorted weekday transportation by trained drivers. To learn more about creating an account and arranging all needed rides in advance, visit https://sallysfund.org or call 949.499.4100.”

And that’s why this town is different.

• • •

It’s always great to hear about people doing good things on the other side of the world, especially when those doing those things are connected to us locally. Which brings me to this Mother’s Day Weekend, May 13 and 14, when Geshe Lopsang Tseten blesses Laguna Beach with a special visit all the way from Zanskar, India.

Through the Deep Roots Himalayan Foundation, Tseten is helping to build a school for girls in India.

Some things are planned around town for Tseten’s visit. Saturday begins with a Walking Meditation at Heisler Park, from 10-11 a.m., where they plan to meet at The Whale. Then, you can join in for the Meet the Monk and Tea Puja from 1:30-2:30 p.m. that takes place at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

Next, things move to Sunday and a Walking Meditation and Green Tara Chanting from 10-11 a.m. at the South Laguna Community Garden Park. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch to eat together after the event.

Suggested donations of $20 are listed for the Meet the Monk and Sunday Walking Meditation to go towards the school.

Tseten brings an understanding of life, Buddhism and the culture of Tibetans. He is from the Drepung Monastery in Southern India where he is a teacher. That monastery is one of the largest in India with a population of 4,000.

He is a student of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.