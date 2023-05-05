NewLeftHeader

Grapes for Grads draws festive crowd who wined 050523

Grapes for Grads draws festive crowd who wined, dined and bid to support grads

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The annual Grapes for Grads wine tasting event and scholarship fundraiser hosted by Rotary Club of Laguna Beach was held on Sunday afternoon, April 30. As one might expect – when you put a wine tasting, a great band and a group of friends and neighbors together in a stellar venue like Festival of the Arts – it’s going to be festive. 

(L-R) LBHS senior Ethan Zipstein, Grapes for Grads Committee Chair Jeff Redeker and LBHS senior Sam Piafsky (Both Zipstein and Piafsky are headed to Cal Poly Humboldt)

Add to that mix (silent and live) auctions for items donated by local artists and vendors – and a raffle for an incredible wine tree (exactly what it sounds like). However, as fun as all that sounds, this party had a purpose. The event raises money for scholarships to assist students at Laguna College of Art + Design and graduates of Laguna Beach High School, who are headed to college.

LCAD President Steven Brittan and his wife Kara Butterfield with the grape guys, Ethan Zipstein and Sam Piafsky

In 2005, the first Grapes for Grads committee was formed. With the support of a few wineries and the efforts of the first committee that include current event Chair Jeffrey Redeker, Grapes for Grads was created. 

(L-R) Stephanie Blake, Mo Honarkar and Peter Blake

The first year of the event was so successful, the Rotary Club decided to make Grapes for Grads an annual event. With the increasing success of each event, the scholarships have grown in number. Since its inception, Grapes for Grads has raised more than $548,000 in scholarships.

More LBHS student “grape” volunteers with event organizer Kerri Redeker (on right) and her sister 

Attendees were treated to all sorts of activities, art demonstrations by LCAD students, music by Typical Gypsys, perusing the wonderful auction items and if they got hungry, Maro Wood Grill, Oak, The Wharf and Nirvana Grill were on hand with small bites.

Harry Huggins checks out an auction item

Jennifer Sweet, president, LBHS Scholarship Foundation earlier reported that the Rotary Club funded $18,000 in 2022 for the Rotary scholarships.

CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Pam Estes and Ty Estes

Many pitched in to support the event. Underwriters – KX FM and Beach Cities Commercial Bank. Platinum sponsors – Air Control Systems, Banzai Bowls, La Casa de Camino, Crevier Classic Cars, LLC, John L. Campbell Insurance, Marine Room, Sunwest Bank and Waste Management. Gold sponsors – Bushard’s Pharmacy, European Optical, Freeman & Associates, John Hill Insurance, 121 Optometry, Inc., Lee & Associates, Lucky Lippa and Mendoza Law. Donors – parents of past recipients.

The Wine Tree was raffled off

Pavilions, Irvine BMW and Stiffel, Hansen/Pierce Wealth Management Group were presenting sponsors. Pavilions arranged to have the greatest number of wineries present in 2023 to support the primary activity of the event, which is wine tasting.

Typical Gypsys entertained the crowd

In addition to Grapes for Grads, the Rotary Club has supported, initiated and funded their Annual Classic Car Show, Love Laguna, Community Grants to nonprofits organizations, reading to first and second graders, dinners at the Homeless Shelter and many efforts for the Laguna Food Pantry.

Annette Templeton (right) and her mother Jan Smolik

Last year’s scholarship recipients were Nicole Brown, Peter Durand, Mary Fast and Mia Tacklind from LBHS, and Erika Bradberry, Laci Dontain, Clarissa Mejia, Katie Ngo, Jiayin Song and Alyssa Williams from LCAD.

Kerri Redeker holds up a mountain bike as Ed Steinfeld (KX FM) reads auction bids

