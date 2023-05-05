NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 050523

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

LBHS student becomes first local to receive Angels College Scholarship…will head to UCSB in the fall

TJ headshot AugChristopher Hemsley has become the first Angels College Scholarship recipient from Laguna Beach High School. With more than 175 students qualified in the candidates’ pool, Hemsley was selected for his dedication to academics, community service and extracurricular activities.

First off, Hemsley’s credentials: A member of the varsity basketball team; has maintained a 4.4 cumulative GPA while challenging himself in 10 different Advanced Placement (AP) courses; served as a math tutor for two years for other students, citing his proudest achievement as seeing one student’s algebra grade raise by 15% and interned in Little Church by the Sea’s youth program where he served as a mentor to kids and teenagers.

Hemsley plans to attend UC Santa Barbara this fall and intends to major in electrical engineering. While hoping to someday develop his own company that produces electric vehicles, he believes his calling is to reduce carbon emissions while also establishing a footprint in order to preserve the environment for future generations.

He is the youngest in a family of five. He cites his father as a major influence in his life due to his determination in keeping the family moving forward and also gave praise and recognition to his grandmother Gloria in preparing him for this upcoming phase in life.

The Angels will recognize Hemsley on Friday, May 19 as part of Laguna Beach Schools Night at the Big A. Fans interested in attending should get in touch with Angel Rodriguez (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).

The Angels Scholar Program is dedicated to helping students achieve higher education. Over the last eight years, the Angels Baseball Foundation has awarded four-year scholarships to more than 150 exceptional high school seniors from the Orange County and Los Angeles areas. 

• • •

Earlier this week, on Tuesday (May 2), state Senator Dave Min, who serves us in California’s 37th District, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Min was reportedly driving a state car at night, with the headlights off, not far from the state Capitol in Sacramento, when he also rolled through a red light and continued on without waiting for it to turn green.

Fortunately, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol were there to intercede.

Following his arrest, Min attempted to say all the right things, “(Tuesday) night I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence. My decision to drive was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington.”

The “Washington” he refers to may be in reference to his hopes of replacing U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA 47) next year. Porter has announced her plans to depart from that office in pursuit of replacing Sen. Diane Feinstein in Washington in 2024. Min previously announced his intentions to run for Porter’s then vacated seat.

Dave Min made a huge mistake…fortunately no one was injured or killed as a result of his actions.

One thing that Min also did that bothers me is what he did after his arrest. Remember several Christmas seasons ago (2020) when a young Newport Beach woman left her home while driving heavily under the influence and crashed into the car of a family of five in Newport Coast. The mom and dad were killed. The three young children immediately became orphaned.

Min, following that event, posted on his social media channels, “This is just gut-wrenching. A family was just totally destroyed by a drunk driver.”

Dave Min knows what Uber is. As a Sacramento elected official he also has access to have a car pick him up in a service designed to avoid this kind of bad publicity for all concerned.

He did neither. We should hold our elected officials to a higher standard.

• • •

This in from our friends at the Laguna Food Pantry: “March 2023 marked the first time since 2020 that grocery prices started to drop. Prices in three out of six grocery food group indexes (meats, poultry, fish and eggs, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products) have decreased. 

Although these changes are positive and create optimism for the future, the Laguna Food Pantry and its shoppers have yet to feel the relief of these lowered prices. Groceries continue to be expensive on an annual basis, and even with a decrease in some food prices, they are still far from where they used to be. Families, individuals, veterans, seniors and others are still struggling to afford even a few grocery items each week.”

Fair Game drive thru SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Laguna Food Pantry volunteers are poised to help those in need in their drive-through set-up on Laguna Canyon Road

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry and how you can support their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know. If you’re able, please donate at www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

• • •

Maybe you like to bake, make wine, raise livestock, grow plants, design jewelry or create art...well, the OC Fair is calling for entries in all of these for the summer’s Fair competitions. And there are even separate divisions and competitions for youth.

If that’s something of interest, go to https://ocfair.com/competitions for a complete listing of categories, guidelines, etc.

The first deadline just to throw a date out there is for commercial wines, slated to close May 19.

The OC Fair, with the theme “Happy Together,” takes place July 14-August 13.

• • •

A couple of Laguna Live! events in town to perhaps get on your calendar. First, Wednesday, May 10 at [seven degrees] is “Shout Hallelujah with Maiya Sykes from 6-8 p.m.

With Sykes, who’s noted for her powerhouse blues and jazz, is her all-star band taking you on a journey from gospel to Gershwin and beyond.

Tickets are $37.50 in advance; $43 at the door. Lite bites are available to prepurchase, but you have to order today.

Then, on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Art Museum welcomes Suejin Jung, along with her piano, for a solo recital including visual projections. The concert is free to Laguna Live! members and Museum members; $14 for non-members. Reservations are recommended.

Get your tickets for either or both here.

 

