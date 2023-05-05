NewLeftHeader

Opposing armed security details cause trouble 050523

Opposing armed security details cause trouble at local hotels forcing city to temporarily close both

In the interest of public safety, Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis issued a summary nuisance abatement order late Tuesday, May 2 to close hotels 14 West and Hotel Laguna immediately due to unsafe conditions and to protect the health and safety of the public, people inside the premises and Laguna Beach Police officers.

The properties remain closed until some resolve on the present situation pitting two ownership groups against each other. Mayor Bob Whalen did refer to a potential court hearing planned in the near future that could bring some clarity to the situation and allow the businesses to return to operations.

On Tuesday, Laguna Beach Police responded to several separate disturbances: first at boutique hotel 14 West in the morning, then to the Hotel Laguna in the afternoon, and again twice later in the evening. 

Opposing armed guards

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Police responded to four potential conflicts Tuesday (May 2) at Hotel Laguna and 14 West, leading to the city’s closure of both

At both locations, LBPD responded to trespassing claims and a physical altercation occurring between two different security teams armed with firearms as part of an ongoing civil dispute over operating and management authority at the hotel properties.

During the morning incident at 14 West, LBPD responded to an armed security guard causing a disturbance. The parties were separated and stated they would remain civil. However, several hours later, police responded to a 20-person physical altercation between the same parties and others in the lobby of Hotel Laguna. Police determined a security guard struck an opposing security guard and made an arrest. As both security details were armed, police responded accordingly. 

“Although this is a civil matter, the presence of armed security and these types of altercations require city intervention for the protection of the public and all concerned,” said City Manager Dupuis. “We started working with the attorneys on both sides to come up with a resolution in the early afternoon and had urged the attorneys to have their clients voluntarily close the buildings while claims and lawsuits are resolved. Both parties had agreed by 6 p.m. to unarm their security teams at both locations but did not agree to close the buildings.” 

Police officers were called in again twice to 14 West after 6 p.m. to respond to parties arguing and engaging in altercations. Police discovered armed guards still present at that location and at Hotel Laguna. 

In light of these observations of violations of the agreed arrangement between the parties and the city, the city proceeded to close down both businesses per the agreed arrangement. Public Works staff closed both 14 West and Hotel Laguna at the instruction of the City Manager and were accompanied by police officers to ensure no interference. 

“It is regrettable it has come to this after the progress we thought had been made,” said Dupuis.

Under Laguna Beach Municipal Code Chapter 7.24, the City Manager may issue an immediate abatement order to close buildings and businesses when conditions are unsafe and pose a threat to the health and safety of the public, people inside and police officers responding to calls for assistance. Both buildings are now closed to the public and all staff and occupants were asked to leave the premises. The properties will remain closed until the threat to public health and safety no longer exists.

“This is a civil issue that has resulted in both parties hiring armed security and attempting to force the other from the businesses,” said Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “Both sides have been warned but unfortunately, neither side will relent and take the appropriate actions through the civil judicial process. Immediate closure of the businesses will allow a cooling off period for both parties and protect the public from inadvertently being caught up in the middle of a civil issue that has the potential to become more violent.”

The counsel for Mo Honarkar, identified locally as the operator of the properties in question, issued the following statement:

“Mr. Honarkar and the Laguna Beach Company continue to maintain ownership in Hotel Laguna, 14 West and various other local properties. Mr. Honarkar is in a business dispute with some of his affiliates. Unfortunately, several individuals forcibly trespassed onto two of the company’s properties and attempted to change their locks without legal authorization. In the process, a member of the group assaulted members of Mr. Honarkar’s staff and security team and was subsequently arrested. We appreciate the prompt response by the Laguna Beach Police Department to arrest this assailant and protect public safety. We condemn this outrageous and unlawful conduct and hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible at both establishments.”

Stu News attempted to reach parties from the opposing camp, but received no response.

 

