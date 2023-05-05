NewLeftHeader

The Sacramento Chronicles 050523

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

May 5, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach! If I could describe April in Sacramento in a couple of words it would be non-stop active! The pace picked up significantly in April with committee hearings and longer floor sessions. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are my busiest days. And Thursdays! Sometimes I have five Committee Hearings to attend, often two at the same time and voting on at least 15 bills in each! On Thursdays, we have a floor session and then I head down to work in the District Office for the remainder of the day and all day Friday.

My bills – that are still alive – have progressed to fiscal committee, or to the Senate. The Appropriations Committee, of which I am a sitting member, has a unique process for costly bills. Anything costing the State of California more than $150,000 a year moves onto a Suspense File. We have a special hearing to address the hundreds of bills that have been placed on the Suspense File and this year it will be held on May 18. The chair of the committee will determine which bills move forward and which do not. This will be aired live for the public, so feel free to tune into the Assembly website to watch.

Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

The last week of May is the first major deadline since bill introduction in January. It is called House of Origin Deadline and requires Assembly bills to be in the Senate by June 2 in order to continue moving through the legislative process this session. This will require many hours of floor session voting on more than 1,000 Assembly bills, including those that have been released from the Suspense File. They will come before all 80 members of the Assembly with the goal of being voted to the Senate for further consideration.

In addition to my bills, I have also submitted both statewide and district-related budget requests for consideration. The governor will release his May Revision to his January budget proposal in the next couple of weeks. Leadership in the Assembly and the Senate will negotiate the budget with the governor and determine the contents of the Budget-in-Chief and ensuing “trailer bills” before the end of session. The Budget-in-Chief will be passed by the June 15 constitutional deadline, but we could potentially be voting on budget trailer bills through August. Trailer bills are troublesome. They are first passed as blank bills, which I opposed initially – more than 100 bills! They are essentially introduced as blank checks with content amended into them after negotiations between the majority party are finalized. Basically, a surprise package of budget bills.

News you can use: My District Office has moved to a more centralized location – Newport Beach! We are hosting an open house, so please mark your calendars for Friday, June 9 at 4 p.m. to come by and say hello at 4100 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 340, Newport Beach. Additionally, please save the date for another Town Hall that I will be co-hosting with State Senator Janet Nguyen in Huntington Beach on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Please keep an eye on your emails for more information on both of these events. If you would like to sign up to receive legislative reports, you can check out my website at https://ad72.asmrc.org/, email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or connect on Facebook or Instagram.

As always, thank you Stu News for allowing me this space to keep your readers informed about my adventures in Sacramento.

 

