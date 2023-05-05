NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 36  | May 5, 2023Subscribe

Community Development Director highlights programs 050523

Share this story

Community Development Director highlights programs focused on business improvement, economic development

By SARA HALL

There are a number of business improvement, economic development focused programs in the works, a city department head shared this week.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday (May 4) with Community Development Director Marc Wiener as the featured speaker.

Wiener started with Laguna Beach in late 2019 and hit the ground running. 

“It’s been a really busy three and a half years,” he said. “We’re always staying busy and there’s a lot of exciting things in the works.” 

Community Development Director highlights programs Marc Wiener

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Community Development Director Marc Wiener

A project they’re working on, which was just approved as part of the community development workplan, is a commercial district beautification and property maintenance ordinance, which was identified as a shared priority at the council’s annual planning workshop on January 28. The ordinance will provide better tools to ensure that properties are maintained in good condition in the Downtown and other commercial districts. It is expected to be adopted by March 2024.

“It’s going to give the city some more enforcement authority to require property commercial owners to keep their buildings in good condition,” Wiener explained. “I think that’s going to be really helpful.” 

It could include updated paint or fixing any deteriorated features on the building, he said. It will also cover financial hardships, if for some reason there’s a challenge for the property owner to be able to make those improvements.

“I think we want to be able to raise the level of the commercial properties in town, but without being too heavy handed. It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” Wiener said. 

Additionally, they’re also working on commercial design guidelines with a Planning Commission subcommittee. As part of that project, they studied the commercial corridors throughout the city and noticed that Laguna Beach has an interesting building stock. 

“We have a lot of great buildings, but some of them would just really benefit from new paint, updated paint and landscaping,” Wiener said. “It could really improve the aesthetic of our town.”

 These improvements could be done while keeping with the character of the community, he added. Not every building needs to be demolished and rebuilt, he said, there are a lot of good buildings to work with. 

As part of this effort of property maintenance and repair, they are trying to enforce, but also encourage commercial property owners to keep their buildings in good condition. They are showing property owners simulated renderings of sections of Coast Highway and what the buildings could look like if they were updated.

“We want people to be able to envision how much better their sites could look with this and get them excited about it,” Wiener said. 

He also discussed a new service the city has called CoStar that maps out where the commercial vacancies are throughout the city. The new tool shows a map and list of available properties along with details like the leasing agent contact information and the average rental rate. They can utilize it to identify where there are opportunities within the city, he said.

“We want to make that available to the public,” and are in the process of seeing how to make it work, Wiener said. 

At this point, he’s unsure if they will post a link to the CoStar map or if the city will create their own customized map. They could add specifics like the allowed uses and city information, he explained. 

They are also in the process of an “economic development effort” to search for potential business tenants to fill the vacant spaces, Wiener said. The city hired a consultant to help with the effort, he added. They’re currently focusing on the Downtown and are in the process of developing marketing materials as well.

“We’re really looking to try to attract some high-quality businesses to our town, in particular the Downtown,” Wiener said. “It starts with understanding, knowing, where the opportunities are, but then also working on marketing the city because we have a lot to offer as a city. It’s a beautiful place. We get over six million visitors, we get a lot of foot traffic. And I think there’s a lot of reasons why a business would want to come here.”

Community Development Director highlights programs 500 Broadway

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Play Coffee moving into the formerly vacant 500 Broadway is one example of a recently approved business under the new Downtown Specific Plan

They’ve also seen some new businesses get approved under the new Downtown Specific Plan, he noted, like the Laguna Fish Company, Play Coffee and Rye Goods.

“We’ve also had a number of businesses that have been subject to the more streamlined process for allowing them to open in the Downtown and I think we’re just scratching the surface of that,” Wiener said. “I do think it’s been effective and especially the update to the parking standards has allowed for more flexibility and land use and we see property owners capitalizing on that, and that’s a really good thing.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Recently, they have been processing several hotel and other notable building renovations, Wiener pointed out, highlighting a few specific projects.

“We continue to get tenant improvements/upgrades to commercial properties,” Wiener said. “We’re really glad to see property owners investing in their properties and renovating.”

The Pacific Edge Hotel remodel is being done in phases, Wiener said, and they are currently in the process of issuing building permits. 

“That’s going to be a great project. It’s really going to remake that block with updated buildings and outdoor dining,” he commented. 

The project was appealed to the California Coastal Commission in late 2021, and in March 2022, the CCC unanimously approved the plans and praised the developer for how they tackled the issues raised.

Wiener and the community development staff are also in the process of entitling for the building permits for the Surf & Sand Resort renovations. In November 2021, a split CCC voted 6-5 in favor of the project and approved a Coastal Development Permit for renovations and after-the-fact foundation work.

The Rivian reuse and remodel project at South Coast Cinemas is also underway, Wiener noted. 

“All those projects are out of the planning side of things and it’s only on the building (permitting phase), which is more straightforward,” he said.

Although he focused most of his comments on business-related projects and programs since he was speaking to members of the LB Chamber of Commerce, Wiener also noted that his department is getting a lot of applications for accessory dwelling units and single-family residential remodels

They’ve seen several hundred ADU applications over the past few years, he said. 

“That’s definitely picked up and keeping us pretty busy and I don’t see that trend slowing down anytime soon,” Wiener said. 

During the Q&A portion of the Thursday morning meeting, Wiener said his department is nearly full, staffing-wise. There are a few vacancies in the building division, but they are in the process of bringing some people on board over the next few weeks.

Wiener passed a question regarding use of the former St. Catherine of Siena School campus over to Assistant City Manager Gavin Curran, who is the lead on the project.

Curran noted that the council recently approved an interim use plan for the property, which deals with the short-term use. The long-term use is going to be evaluated as part of the city’s upcoming review of the facilities master plan, which will come before the council on May 16, he said. 

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.