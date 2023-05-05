NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 36  | May 5, 2023Subscribe

Mozart Classical Orchestra concert to take place 050523

Share this story

Mozart Classical Orchestra concert to take place at LBHS Artists Theater on May 21

The Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO) returns to the LBHS Artists Theater on Sunday, May 21. The concert will be conducted by MCO Music Director Ami Porat and feature soloist Jonathan Davis on oboe.

From the Baroque to the 20th century, this eclectic musical feast includes two Oboe Concerti, performed by virtuoso oboist Davis. The rarely heard Concerto by Marcello, was admired, studied and transcribed for harpsichord by Johann Sebastian Bach. Mozart’s Divertimento K. 159, with its poised velvet opening and blossoming musical thoughts opens the festive proceedings. The concert honors all fathers with the solemn “Oblivion,” by Argentinian-American composer and bandoneon virtuoso Astor Piazzolla, who composed this masterpiece upon his father’s passing, as a memorial. Presented by MCO in an original orchestration by their Maestro, the haunting melody is chanted by four contrasting solo instruments. Haydn Symphony No. 44, is the work from which the Austrian master is said to have wanted the slow movement played at his funeral – hence the title “Trauer” or mourning.

Mozart Classical Orchestra conducting

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of MCO

Music Director Ami Porat conducts the Mozart Classical Orchestra

Tickets to the concert, which begins at 3 p.m., are $39 for reserved seating. Order tickets online here. Your tickets will be held at Will Call from 2 p.m. on concert day.

For more information about the Mozart Concert Orchestra, visit https://mozartorchestra.org.

Laguna Beach High School’s Artists Theater is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.