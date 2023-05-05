NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 36  | May 5, 2023Subscribe

LBPD holds annual Road Safety Expo 050523

LBPD holds annual Road Safety Expo promoting safe operations of bicycles on May 21

Join the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) on Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Top of the World Elementary School, 21601 Treetop Lane, for its annual Road Safety Expo. Members of the LBPD will be promoting safe and legal operation of bicycles for all ages. 

lbpd holds kids on bikes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBPD

Last year’s Road Safety Expo

There will be lots of family fun – games, crafts, face painting, a photo booth, bounce house and obstacle course. There will also be a raffle for a chance to win a signed Tony Hawk helmet, a bike and much more.

lbpd holds BMX

Click on photo for a larger image

BMX rider performs at 2022 Safety Expo

There will be a Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) demonstration at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. BMX riders will perform at 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The vendors on hand will be LBPD, LBFD, KX FM radio, MADD plus many more. 

Don’t forget to bring your bike with you.

 

