Council approves emergency contract to replace wooden decks at Promenade on Forest

By SARA HALL

A majority of City Council this week approved an emergency contract to replace the wooden decks at the Promenade on Forest, but not without some opposition.

Councilmembers voted 4-1 on Tuesday (May 2) to award the contract to Laguna Construction in the amount of $260,000 to replace the decks in their current configuration. Councilmember George Weiss dissented.

The Promenade on Forest opened in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor dining. The project included outdoor dining decks for several Downtown restaurants. City staff is currently developing design concepts for a permanent pedestrian plaza (a community workshop to gather public input will be held on May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center). The city anticipates a two-to-three-year timeline.

Councilmember Mark Orgill pulled the item from the consent calendar for further discussion. A contract of that high amount on the consent calendar deserves a little extra attention, he said.

“I thought that it warranted a discussion since it was on the consent calendar and it was an emergency issue,” Orgill said.

He pointed out that the Promenade has been a great community asset and a space that he often utilizes.

“I want it to continue. I want it to be healthy through the summer,” he said.

He raised concerns about the short one-year lifespan of the original outdoor decks and, since it’s an emergency contract, that the city didn’t send out a request for bids to receive options and more competitive offers.

“We can maybe learn from this and, in the future, ask ourselves some questions when it relates to these kinds of things,” Orgill said.

He reluctantly supported moving forward with the item. Although he admitted to “Monday morning quarterbacking” (criticizing the action after the fact), he emphasized that they should learn from the experience so if something similar comes up in the future they can better address it. Hindsight is 20/20, others agreed.

“I think all of us would have probably handled this differently, in terms of the way that we were doing the procurement and how we can make sure that this works long term,” said Councilmember Alex Rounaghi. However, “the creation of the Promenade is one of the most visionary things the city’s done in the last 20 years. I really do. And I think it took a crisis to make that happen because it’s really created a space that is for the community.”

“The question in front of us now is are we going to allow this to turn into a blighted area, where you have these decks that are falling apart?” he asked.

Echoing other comments from the public and his fellow councilmembers, Rounaghi said he is also looking forward to the workshop and the eventual permanent Promenade design, but in the meantime keeping the decks in good shape will allow the space to continue.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council approved replacing the wooden decks at the Promenade on Forest

They have learned from the experience and are taking steps so it’s not repeated, said Jeremy Frimond, assistant to the city manager.

The original decks are made of plywood and pine, he confirmed. They were installed in January 2020 and had an initial lifespan of approximately one year, Frimond explained. The city paid approximately $190,000 for the original project, he said, answering a council question.

This time around they will use redwood and other hardwoods that are water resilient and will be pressure sealed, Frimond confirmed.

“We believe that what’s being proposed and the materials we’re using will get us over the line and close that two-to-three-year gap,” he said.

Orgill questioned how the city got into this situation in the first place.

“It’s an outdoor deck, it’s an outdoor system, so it should be able to withstand some amount of water,” he said.

The one-year lifespan is very short, he noted. It doesn’t make sense that a structure meant for outdoor use wouldn’t be able to withstand the elements.

The Promenade was developed during the COVID pandemic and was supposed to be temporary, that’s why the decks were not made to really last, explained City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. It was a challenge to get the project done so quickly, she added.

“It was during a very difficult time when they were built,” she said. “It was very difficult to even find a contractor at the time, find materials.”

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf agreed that the decks were constructed very quickly. At the time, they thought COVD might only last a few weeks, she said.

“We threw those decks together very quickly. They were never meant to last,” Kempf said. “The fact that we eked three years out of them, which we didn’t expect to do, was pretty good.”

There was also an unexpected response from the public on how much they enjoyed and appreciated the Promenade, she added.

Public Works staff worked to extend the lifespan of the decks and they hoped to make it through until the permanent design was implemented, Frimond noted, but the recent winter storms caused too much damage.

Staff has recently walked the Promenade and evaluated the decks, he explained. They noted extensive water damage, and warped and cracked wood.

“They’re really not safe in their current condition,” Frimond said. “We anticipate that there will be significant failure in the next several months, particularly as crowds continue to increase.”

They want to address the issue now and not in the middle of summer, Frimond added.

Dupuis noted that, according to city code, emergency purchases are exempt from the usual purchasing requirements, including the bid process. The code states that the city manager may authorize any purchase up to $500,000 without regard to bid procedures when certain conditions are met, including if an essential departmental operation affecting the public safety would be greatly hampered if the prescribed purchasing procedure would cause an undue delay in procurement of the needed item.

Although she could award the contract, staff placed it on the agenda so the council would be aware, Dupuis said. In order for staff to ensure the decks can be used by summer, they had to do the emergency contract, she said. The item is already budgeted for because they anticipated the decks needing replacement, Dupuis added.

Although if they were expecting to replace the decks there might have been time to properly bid the project, Orgill pointed out.

“I would rather have not seen this emergency situation and I would’ve rather have seen it gone out to bid, and I think that we probably would have had time to do that if you’re saying that we recognized the issue some time ago,” Orgill said.

Although it was just within the last few months, following the numerous winter storms, that they confirmed that the decks would need to be replaced and not just repaired, Frimond clarified.

“While the decks had seen a lot of traffic, they aged in dog years over the last several months,” he said.

They specifically looked at the decks while sanding and refinishing the wood, he added. They initially considered just pulling the wood slats out and replacing them, but after seeing the disintegration staff realized that any other wood components would cause the decks to rot and break apart. They tried to clear the standing water underneath, but it’s taken its toll, he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Recent rain storms flooded Laguna Beach streets and caused damage to the wooden decks at the Promenade on Forest

Weiss said he walked along the Promenade on Tuesday and didn’t see anything that would constitute an emergency.

“I disagree with that. I think they’re ok. You have to just really work on them,” Weiss said.

He emphasized that officials from the building department did not inspect the decks. He has a problem with an emergency ruling without an inspection from the people in the building department, Weiss said.

“Without getting an official opinion from the building department, I think you short circuited the normal process here,” he said. “Lack of planning on city’s part does not create an emergency on my part.”

The decks in front of the restaurants aren’t public space, Weiss noted, so the city is essentially investing in private enterprise. It’s a gift of public funds, he said, reiterating a concern he’s raised during previous Promenade parklet discussions. Weiss said he’d have no problem with replacing the decks as long as the restaurants would pay their fair share.

During public comment, Marc Cohen, operating partner of 230 Forest Avenue, replied directly to Weiss, arguing that none of the restaurateurs who are benefiting from the decks ever said they weren’t willing to pay for their use.

“We are always willing to pay our fair share,” Cohen said.

Also the entire community benefits from the Promenade and the dining decks, not just a handful of restaurants, he noted.

They were done very quickly during a difficult time, he added. The materials that they were able to get ahold of were “bare bones,” Cohen said, which has led to their short lifespan. He also pointed out that the damage isn’t just what is visible on top of the decks, but what is hidden underneath.

Alessa Chef Alessandro Pirozzi agreed and noted that although Weiss took photos of the exteriors of the decks, he didn’t really see the extent of the damage.

“Unless your Superman, you’re not able to see under…each one,” Pirozzi said.

They are dangerous and a lawsuit waiting to happen, he warned. He’s already replaced several pieces of wood himself, he added.

Other public speakers commented on the Promenade as a whole, some said they want the parking back during non-busy hours and others asked what staff plans to do differently this time, drainage or materials for example, to ensure the decks last until a permanent plan is finalized. Several urged the council to hold off on replacing the decks until the May 17 workshop about the Promenade.

Many speakers echoed Weiss’ comments that restaurants should pay for use of the space, if not, the decks should be removed until a more permanent plan is put into place, several people suggested.

The decks were originally installed to help people find space to eat when they couldn’t dine indoors, said longtime resident Ann Christoph.

“But that need is no longer here,” she said. “Restaurants can now serve their customers indoors, the way they did before these went in.”

If the decks are a problem, the Promenade can function fine without them, Christoph noted.

Considering the Promenade workshop is only a couple of weeks away, it’s not financially responsible to invest so much money into temporary decks when the city is currently in the process of determining what exactly the Promenade should look like. It’s a similar situation to the emergency permit to replace the cobblestones at Main Beach, she noted, it was “suddenly” an emergency and was ultimately a “less than satisfactory” re-creation of what had been there before, which had already proven to be crack prone, she said.

Resident Ruben Flores echoed Christoph’s comment about the cobblestones and gave another example: The trees in front of Hotel Laguna. They aren’t healthy now and when one falls over it will be deemed an emergency, which the city will spend “unbelievable amounts of money” to rectify.

“I say there are very few actual emergencies, there’s just bad supervision,” Flores said.

Longtime local Jacob Cherub also agreed that the situation is not an emergency as defined by city code. He also emphasized that the decks are still considered temporary.

“To spend nearly $300,000 for what is defined as a temporary use is folly and should not be done,” Cherub said. “At the current time, this is a huge waste of money and, honestly, it’s a sloppy way to do an improvement. And to try to define it as an emergency is wrong.”

The upcoming workshop will discuss permanent designs for the promenade, but that’s a two-to-three-year process, noted Mayor Bob Whalen following public comment.

“I think people are not appreciating the whole magnitude of the situation and how this is going to unfold,” he said.

That’s down the road, but there’s a lot of support to continue something on a temporary basis. It comes down to who will pay for it, Whalen said, and he agrees the restaurants need to kick in, a comment he’s shared at previous meetings as well. The restaurant operators also spoke to it on Tuesday, agreeing that they need to be paying a fair market value for the space the city is providing.

“We’re just a landlord when it comes down to it,” Whalen said, and they are essentially just doing tenant improvements.

Staff is bringing a fee program on June 13 as part of the budget adoption, Dupuis confirmed. They’ve looked at multiple cities in California and what they are charging, including all the coastal cities, fair market value, parking revenue and maintenance cost.

Although Weiss said he’s pleased to hear that, he suggested the cost sharing could be done immediately.

“I think it could’ve been done right now actually,” he said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.