Cultural Arts features student floral pop-up mural FP 050223

Cultural Arts features student floral pop-up mural installation, concerts in the park and Circus Bella 

Thursday, May 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest Giovanni Simone

Friday, May 5, 5:30-7:30 PM

Stage on Forest Kelly Fitzgerald

Friday, May 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunset Serenades Ryan Heflin at Heisler Park

Saturday, May 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest Ava August

Sunday, May 7, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest Jason Feddy

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Temporary flower installation on May 4, First Thursdays Art Walk 

Thursday, May 4

Flower Pop-up Temporary Installation

The Arts Commission has approved a 48-hour pop-up flower mural art installation at the Promenade on Forest performance stage. Students from Laguna Beach High School, in collaboration with PoppyHill Flowers and FLOW, will create the flower mural art installation on the Stage on Forest Avenue on May 4. The work will be revealed late afternoon for the First Thursdays Art Walk and provide a backdrop to the weekend performers on the stage.

The installation will be made of recycled materials covered asymmetrically with sunset-colored flowers. The community is invited to share and take flowers from the installation on Saturday, May 6.

The FLOW program is designed to weave together students, diverse academic disciplines and community partners to strengthen the stewardship of the natural environment. FLOW stands for fire, land, ocean and water. Students study FLOW topics in grades 9-12, having experiences across the curriculum, through a common read and by attending community partner events.

Fridays in May, 6:30 p.m. to sunset

Spring Concerts at Heisler Park

May 5, Ryan Heflin

Come enjoy free live music performances each Friday evening in May at the Heisler Park Amphitheater.

cultural arts pirate

Courtesy of Pacific Opera Project

Pacific Opera Project on May 13 

Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

Pacific Opera Project - Bluebird Park

The public is invited to attend a free performance of The Pirates of Penzance by Pacific Opera Project at Bluebird Park. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Cultural arts circus

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Click on photo for a larger image

Circus Bella at Bluebird Park, 2021 

Saturday, June 10, showtimes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. 

Circus Bella at Bluebird Park 

Circus Bella returns to Bluebird Park with their amazing outdoor one-ring circus performance “FLIP * FLOP * FLY” featuring acrobatics, juggling, live music and more. Pre-show entertainment by Cirque Kids LA. More information available at https://www.circusbella.org/.

These programs are presented by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission and funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Cultural Arts Programs, click here.

 

