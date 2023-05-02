NewLeftHeader

Kirtan chanting for kindness on May 6

On Saturday, May 6, the community is invited to a powerful and healing evening of kirtan chanting, featuring Pam Sitarani Wicks, a lifelong musician, yoga practitioner and kirtan leader, who will lead the evening chanting beginning at 7 p.m. The event takes place at LiveMetta Pilates and Yoga, located at 610 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Kirtan chanting Wicks

Photos courtesy of Rosalind Russell

Pam Sitarani Wicks

Kirtan, the yoga of sound, is an ancient and powerful practice. By chanting sacred mantras, words are infused with the power of the divine and healing occurs. 

The event will benefit the R Star Foundation, a Laguna Beach-based nonprofit helping women and children in rural Nepal. The foundation was founded by Rosalind Russell in 2003, giving pregnant goats to village women, enabling them to sell the offspring, often earning income for the first time in their lives. Beneficiaries “pay it forward,” by giving women in neighboring villages pregnant goats, who then also have a chance to earn money to improve their families’ living conditions.

Kirtan chanting Russell

Click on photo for a larger image

Rosalind Russell, founder of the R Star Foundation

To date, the nonprofit has gifted more than 45,000 goats. The nonprofit also offers literacy programs for adults, village run micro-financing for small female run businesses by passing high interest rates and pays tuitions for children who could otherwise not afford to continue their education. To learn more about the R Star Foundation, visit https://rstarfoundation.org.

There is a suggested donation of $20 to attend the event and ample parking is available in the upper lot above the studio.

 

