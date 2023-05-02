NewLeftHeader

Susan Kenny named as first CEO of UPLIFT Yoga Foundation

Longtime nonprofit professional Susan Kenny was recently named CEO of UPLIFT Yoga Foundation. Kenny will serve as the first CEO of this Laguna Beach-based nonprofit that supports teen mental health through peer connection, movement and mindfulness.

“Susan’s passion for creating big change could not have come to UPLIFT at a better time as we scale our teen mental health mission from reaching hundreds to thousands,” said UPLIFT Yoga Foundation Founder Erica Austin.

Susan Kenny

Kenny was most recently founder and chief of Do GOODer Partners, a consulting firm that empowers companies to engage their teams and customers in volunteerism and social action in the communities where they live and work. For more than 20 years, she’s been a professional fundraiser working with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). She has served on numerous committees including the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Educational Seminar, OneOC’s Spirit of Volunteerism and the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce’s Women of Influence.

“I’m extremely proud to join UPLIFT as its first CEO. As the mother of teenagers, I understand the importance of effective teen mental health programs. With teen mental health at an all-time low, this mission is incredibly important. UPLIFT makes an impact now and well into the future,” said Kenny.

Kenny is a graduate of the University of Arizona and earned a Human Resource Management Certificate from the University of California, Irvine. She resides in Huntington Beach and is the proud parent of two young men.

For more information about UPLIFT Yoga Foundation, visit www.upliftyogafoundation.org.

 

