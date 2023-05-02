Fair Game 050223

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Effort at trouble is short-lived at Katie Porter’s Laguna Beach Books event

This past Sunday things were happening at Laguna Beach Books that they’ve become noted for…they brought in an accomplished author, invited in guests and featured a good, fun exchange between them all.

The author, U.S. Representative Katie Porter from the 47th Congressional District, was there to promote, discuss and sign her book I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan.

First off, I’m told the book is “good…funny and honest” and that’s from somebody that knows books. I was also told that Porter was “fantastic” this particular day and came across as a “remarkable” person. Her ability to “listen and relate to others while there was commotion around was impressive.”

Speaking of commotion…as you might well imagine, someone like Porter is not loved by all sides. Who in politics is these days? So Sunday, as everything was moving along with her presentation, there were a couple of folks in the crowd that weren’t strangers to Katie. They were, how should I say this, troublemakers that were there to disrupt her and cause chaos amongst the crowd. And it wasn’t their first time, according to Porter.

So, as Katie was talking, the troublemakers began interrupting and yelling out negative comments, while holding up white boards that carried written messages.

Someone I know that was in attendance said that for just a brief period of time there were some somewhat scary moments.

Enter Lisa Childers, who manages the bookstore, and owner Jane Hanauer, both of whom decided enough was enough and quickly removed the most vocal culprit from the premises. And once outside and following an attempt to reenter, Childers and Hanauer held their ground. The other troublemaker still inside departed on her own shortly thereafter.

(L-R) U.S. Rep. Katie Porter joins Laguna Beach Books owner Jane Hanauer where she presented and signed her new book

Trouble averted. Calm restored and Porter was able to return back to complete what she had come there for in the first place.

Childers assured me that at no time did she feel the incident would further escalate and, in fact, when asked, vowed to continue to present these types of events moving forward. And, to me, that’s a good thing.

I’m told that Laguna Beach Police were called and responded quickly, “on reports of a male patron yelling and causing a disturbance inside the bookstore.” When they arrived, the patron was already gone and no further action was taken.

In my book, we can let these things define us or we can take proper action. I commend Lisa and Jane for assessing the situation, then taking matters into their own hands and ending the threat before it could be realized.

LBPD added that “if you are ever witness to a disturbance, always call 911 and let the police respond to help resolve the issue.”

• • •

Chris Tebbutt, real estate agent extraordinaire from Compass, reminded me of the 7th Annual South Laguna Community Garage Sale this Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

According to Chris, “This fun annual event is a natural extension of the community atmosphere in South Laguna and has now become a neighborhood tradition. Shoppers from all around come looking for great deals and love being welcomed by friendly South Laguna residents. Come out Saturday morning and enjoy finding treasures with your complimentary coffee and donuts.”

South Laguna Community Garage Sale could lead to treasures

Those who have committed so far are: 31505 Eagle Rock Way, 31751 Scenic Drive, 31666 Scenic Drive, 31576 Scenic Drive, 31616 Virginia Way, 31541 Summit, 31793 5th Ave., 31721 Fairview Road, 31632 Jewel Ave., 31606 2nd Ave., 31684 Wildwood Road and 31914 9th Ave.

• • •

Reminder to all, community input is needed and residents are encouraged to attend the Laguna Beach High School Site Based Facilities Open House tonight (Tuesday, May 2) from 5-6:30 p.m. The Open House will be held in the LBHS Library.

Some of the items being explored on campus include a new District office virtually across the street from where it presently sits, new classrooms, a new parking structure, relocation of tennis courts, a new aquatic center and more.

The project, whether you’re for it or against it, could run well over $100 million all-in and financing plans would need to be explored.

This is an opportunity for all to have their voice heard and to get questions answered and concerns aired.

• • •

This Sunday, May 7, at Laguna Art Museum, Jean Stern presents: The Art of Looking at Art. He “will examine the basic elements of representational landscape painting, also known as plein air or outdoor painting. Stern will also show a number of paintings by various artists, of the past and present, and discuss why a particular painting is successful or why it is not.”

Among the topics he’ll explore are basic composition systems, color use, and systems of perspective, with illustrations of successful and unsuccessful examples of each.

The lecture itself consists of some 80 slides and will last approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards.

Advance tickets are recommended at $7 for Museum members and $14 for non-members. Go here.

• • •

The Annual Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is Monday, May 15 at Aliso Viejo Country Club. Enjoy 18 holes of golf, music, a goodie bag, awards and more.

Registration will be from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a $5K Mega Putt at 10:30 a.m., then the shotgun start at 11 a.m. Following golf there will be a $100K Shoot Out and then dinner and awards at 5:30 p.m.

To register, go to https://lagunabeachchamber.chambermaster.com/.