Marine safety hit the ground running after assuming control of South Laguna beaches; new councilmembers share insight on first 100 days

By SARA HALL

At a community forum this week, marine safety staff shared highlights on the first two months of work after the city assumed control of South Laguna beaches and the newest councilmembers discussed their top issues after wrapping up their first 100 days on the dais.

At the South Laguna Civic Association (SLCA) annual meeting held via Zoom on Monday (April 24), Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow and new councilmembers Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi were the featured speakers.

“The long and short of it is we are very, very happy to be down serving the community in South Laguna,” Snow said.

There was a lot of preparation for “this major, major event” of taking over responsibility and operation of the beaches, he noted.

On September 20, City Council voted 5-0 in favor of pursuing a deal with Orange County to assume ownership of county beaches and coastal properties within Laguna Beach city limits in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.

Staff developed an agreement with the county to transfer ownership. Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.

Council unanimously agreed to take the next step in the process on November 15 and approved a Cooperative Transfer Agreement with Orange County to transfer the identified parcels, easements, leases, licenses, permits and memorandum of understandings, as assignable, for city ownership, maintenance and operations of the identified coastal properties. Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.

At the February 21 meeting, council heard an update on the process and approved details regarding regulations and operations, including skimboarding areas and shopper’s permit parking. In separate votes on each item, councilmembers agreed 5-0 in favor of: An urgency ordinance to ensure continuity of operations; improvements and a rate structure for the Aliso Beach parking lots; the hours and dates the beaches are open to the public and when dogs are prohibited; adding Aliso Beach parking lots to the shoppers permit and holding a community meeting on March 14.

This week, Snow confirmed that they held the community forum, which was essentially a listening session with a lot of important comments shared by local residents and that staff will return to council in May with the feedback they received.

In February, councilmembers made a few changes and additions to the staff-recommended resolution items, including creating an additional item in the resolution that directs the marine safety chief and city staff to provide designated skim (and hardboard) areas at Aliso Beach this summer, but not to create designated areas at the other beaches in South Laguna, keeping it the same as how they are currently operated. Councilmembers also directed city staff to collect data on usage and report back in the fall.

At this week’s meeting, Snow said it will pretty much be the same as it has been for the skimming, surfing and swimming areas, at least for the trial period over the next few years as they see how it goes.

“All indications are that it’s going to go well, so we’re hoping to maintain the status quo,” Snow said.

February’s action also authorized the appropriation and use of one-time funds for additional equipment and personnel.

“The direction was to hit the ground running,” and they have, Snow said at Monday’s SLCA meeting. “Marine safety has been very, very busy.”

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Celebrating the city taking over ownership of South Laguna beaches (L-R) Assistant City Manager/CFO Gavin Curran, Director of Public Works Mark McAvoy, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Mayor Bob Whalen, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow and Fire Chief Niko King

The goal to be at base level staffing when they assumed ownership, he noted, and they were successful. The city implemented their program and took over control on March 1.

“It was a seamless transition,” he said. “The contractor that had been working down there for many, many years basically stepped off and we stepped on. It was somewhat emotional for a lot of the people that worked down there for many years, but they – at the same time – were very helpful in the transition.”

The city ended up hiring a few of the employees back, because they wanted to continue to work in that area, Snow said.

Although their first day on the job was a challenge.

Staff held a pre-opening meeting the day before at the Aliso Beach parking lot, Snow said, discussing a number of issues and hoping it was going to be “perfect.”

“It was a very, very stormy day,” Snow recalled. “We’re debating whether or not we should even open the parking lot, but we did because…we didn’t want to fail on day one.”

“We went ahead and opened the parking lot, staffed the lifeguard tower early, and then, as luck would have it, there was a full arrest or a major medical aid at the Lost Pier Café within like 25 minutes of us being there. And then all the flagpoles on top of the Aliso tower flew off because of a major windstorm. So that was day one,” he said. “We embraced the moment and it was actually helpful for us to get that first response in so quickly, it just broke the ice.”

Since then, marine safety has conducted 25 water-related rescues, 237 medical aids (both major and minor combined), 940 preventative actions (lifeguard warnings, etc.), and 6,063 ordinance enforcements (education enforcing the rules, not necessarily citations).

“Even with the weather, it’s been busy,” Snow said.

In addition to filling all of the full-time positions associated with South Laguna, they’re about 73% filled on their seasonal hiring.

“It puts us ahead of our projections heading towards summer,” Snow said. “So what that really means is we have plenty of staff to manage our current staffing program and we are ahead of the game from what we believe is going to be necessary for the staffing program for the summer months, which will be more robust than what the county was providing.”

The most notable new hire is Lieutenant Tom Cantrell, who was brought on board specifically to enforce South Laguna (referred to as section 3 for marine safety staff). Cantrell happens to be a South Laguna resident and is well respected in the waterman community, Snow noted. He’s looking forward to embedding himself in the issues surrounding beach and marine safety, he said.

They are also planning on placing some roving lifeguards at some of the busier beaches, Snow noted. And, following interest from the community, they will see if it can work for some lifeguards to stay later (city staff is already implementing eight-hour days versus the county’s previous six-hour days). Overall, people can expect “a faster and more robust response” to South Laguna beaches, he said.

Snow also mentioned the new signage that’s been installed, as well as the department’s use of rescue watercraft vessels and helicopters in certain situations.

Overall, the SLCA board members and councilmembers who spoke during Monday’s meeting were impressed with the work so far, but noted there are still some details to work out.

“I’m really hopeful that the city can come up with a comprehensive strategy to address some of the specific concerns, like bathrooms, uniform enforcement, (and) other issues that have affected residents for a long time. And I think now the city can’t blame it on the county, we have to take responsibility for it and that’s a good thing,” Rounaghi said.

He’s grateful for all the work that Snow and marine safety staff have done on this issue, he added.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) New councilmembers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill spoke at the South Laguna Civic Association meeting on Monday

Also during Monday’s South Laguna Civic Association meeting, the city’s newest councilmembers shared some of the highlights since being elected, what issues they’re focusing on in South Laguna, and more.

Rounaghi pointed out that he and Orgill recently hit their 100-day mark on council.

“It feels like it’s actually been a lot longer than that,” Rounaghi joked.

His goal has been to learn more about the city as an organization, meet with department heads and delve into the city budget.

Regarding issues that impact South Laguna, Rounaghi said he’s interested in the South Coast Water District voting rights issue, tourism impacts and keeping the Village Green Park clean and safe.

“We want to make sure that we’re good stewards of that park,” Rounaghi said.

Orgill mentioned several of the same issues, as well as the community garden, estuary and berm, and the need for public restrooms in South Laguna, noting that the lower hospital lot is a possible temporary fix until they find a permanent solution.

He also emphasized the recent concern surrounding the status of Mission Hospital. Orgill, along with Mayor Bob Whalen and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, recently had a meeting with hospital representatives, who were tight-lipped on the topic.

“They were very limited on what they had to say,” Orgill said. “They were just, essentially, telling us there’s more to come. I did try to press down and find out a bit more, it just wasn’t going to happen, there was just no information.”

There will be more meetings in the future, he confirmed, and he will share every bit of information that he can.

“I’m personally very interested in having the services that the hospital provides maintained in that facility,” he said.

Orgill also noted that there’s a lot to learn about the history of the hospital and the oversight the attorney general has on how hospitals both operate and whether they remain open or are required to close.

Orgill encouraged the SLCA members to create a list of priorities to share with council. He also noted that these type of community forums are great ways to discuss the details of certain issues and learn more about community needs.

“Having these kind of town hall meetings, it’s just really helpful for us to gather information,” Orgill said. “The meetings at city hall are just so structured and it’s hard to get into a conversation and really dive deep into some of these issues.”

