Volume 15, Issue 34  | April 28, 2023

Look what's washed ashore

Look what’s washed ashore!

Look what's washed ashore

Photo by Scott Brashier

Looking toward Sleepy Hollow, these “Velella velella” were spotted on Monday, April 24. These tiny disc-like creatures are colonial hydrozoans, but you may know them as by-the-wind sailors. If you look closely you can see their sails. Similar to jellyfish, this small sail protruding from their bell explains their name, as they rely on the wind and ocean currents to move around. Thousands have been found on our Southern California beaches in April; conditions have been right to push them onshore. Measuring a few inches long, they vary in shades of blue, while alive.

 

