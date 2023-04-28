Fair Game 042823

By TOM JOHNSON





Final weekend of Waterwise City Challenge as Laguna Beach goes after 8th title

In early April Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen and the Laguna Beach County Water District challenged residents to defend Laguna Beach’s title of “Most Waterwise City.” That’s the competition where Laguna Beach competes against other cities across the country for water conservation year-over-year improvements.

Success in Laguna Beach has been high…winning seven titles since first joining the annual competition 12 years ago.

The Mayor wants it again under his watch this year.

“Since its inception, our residents have embraced the challenge and shown the nation that water use efficiency and sustainability are an integral part of living in California where droughts are increasing in intensity and length,” said Whalen. “This challenge serves as a reminder of the important role each of us play in the protection and conservation of our natural resources.”

The annual non-profit national community service campaign encourages leaders to inspire their residents, between April 1-30, to commit to making small changes at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.

Last year, residents from more than 2,000 cities in all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by more than 1 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 35 million pounds and prevent nearly 100,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds.

This year has been somewhat different with all of the rainfall.

“Thanks to recent storms, we’re able to take a collective breath as we head into summer. Reservoir levels throughout the state have rebounded and the Sierra snowpack has and continues to break records,” said Keith Van Der Maaten, general manager of the Laguna Beach County Water District. “But California’s groundwater levels have fallen dramatically during the state’s droughts. And, the Colorado River, a main source of water for Southern California, is in a two-decades long drought, which has caused its massive reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, to plummet. We must continue to use this precious resource wisely.”

Chris Regan, assistant general manager at Laguna Beach County Water District, is fully on board. “The Challenge gets people thinking about the importance of water in a fun and engaging way and in Southern California, water should always be part of the conversation. The Challenge has also become a matter of civic pride. We are a community of forward thinking, environmentally responsible citizens.

We asked Regan where the greatest opportunities remain for conservation, “We tell residents to focus their water-saving efforts outdoors. Irrigation accounts for almost 50% of a homeowner’s water bill. Checking irrigation systems for leaks regularly, adjusting runtimes in accordance with the seasons and making sure they’re not irrigating during or after a measurable rainfall is important. A good rule of thumb is that for every half-inch of rain that falls, residents can hold off on irrigation for one week.”

For those who still haven’t signed up, Regan added, “residents can win over $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes, including $3,000 toward their home utility payments, and hundreds more eco-friendly prizes including Toro Irrigation Smart Controllers, gift cards for Hobie Surf Shops and more.”

Find out more about taking the pledge here.

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation, with support from the U.S EPA WaterSense, the Toro Company, Zenni Optical and National League of Cities.

A rumor about the continued operations of Villa Real Estate has been swirling around town over the past two weeks. Reportedly, Villa owner Gary Jabara had notified the senior management team that Villa would close operations by the month’s end.

Then, some type of lifeline seemed to emerge giving insiders potential hope of continuing on in some form or another.

Late Wednesday, Stu News received an internal email announcing that Coldwell Banker had reached an agreement in principal to have many of the big-name agents at Villa Real Estate move over. One insider at Villa confirmed the news, but reiterated that it “was not an acquisition.”

The 100 or so agents at Villa will be leaving their present offices, with many but not all going over to Coldwell Banker.

The city has agreed to a partnership with Be Well Orange County to provide mobile mental health services…and trust me, that’s a great thing. Be Well OC has also contracted services operating in Anaheim, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Newport Beach.

The program is expected to assist in lightening the load on law enforcement, emergency medical service members and hospital emergency rooms by providing support when matters don’t require emergency personnel to handle a mental health-related call for service (including alcohol and drug issues).

By a unanimous vote, the City Council agreed to an initial two-year term with Be Well OC for services through fiscal year 2024-25, and the mobile response team will begin serving the community in July.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and City Councilmember Mark Orgill join other leaders to announce and celebrate the Be Well OC partnership

Be Well presently has a campus and services near the Big A in Orange and is building another huge facility in Irvine. Their services are supported by federal, state and county funds, as well as from a collaboration of all major hospitals serving Orange County.

It is the emerging service to deal with mental health issues effectively.

The Council also approved a proclamation at their last meeting recognizing tomorrow, April 29, as World Wish Day. The event commemorates more than 40 years of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

World Wish Day takes place annually on April 29, marking the anniversary of the wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish.

A simple wish…that the day comes when there are no children suffering from critical illnesses and, therefore, no need for this annual celebration.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Make-A-Wish Board of Director Komron Tarkeshian accepts the proclamation from Mayor Bob Whalen celebrating World Wish Day

Grapes for Grads, Laguna’s premier wine tasting event, is this Sunday at the Festival of Arts. The event is a benefit scholarship fundraiser for both Laguna Beach High School and Laguna College of Art + Design.

For just $65 in advance or $75 at the door, enjoy a specialty wine tasting, an art exhibition by Laguna College of Art + Design, a silent auction and opportunity drawing, plus live music by Typical Gypsys.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

This is one of three images that photographer Scott Brashier is donating to the Grapes for Grads silent auction. A benefactor covered the cost for the images to be printed on aluminum. The sea lion measures 19” x 13”.

And, if you feel like some food, there will be $8 small plate cuisine available.

Grapes for Grads is organized by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach and runs from 1-5 p.m. at the FOA grounds. This is a 21+ event. For tickets, click here.

At the recent Susi Q Auction, Tom Padden, president of the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association, was obviously proud of the fact that seven LBFD firefighters attended the event and helped them raise $80,000 for local seniors.

The money was raised auctioning off a dinner prepared by the firefighters. Because of the time commitment involved and the fact that the firefighters have to volunteer to make the dinner on one of their off days, they only commit to one per year.

However, here’s where it gets interesting. The winning bid for the dinner reached $40,000…you read that right, $40,000. So, after the auctioneer checked with all of the parties involved, they went back to the runner-up bidder and asked him/her if they’d also come up to $40,000. They said “yes” and the two dinners raised $80,000.

Understand this, the firefighters take their commitment seriously. It’s not just throwing a couple of pieces of chicken on the BBQ. Nope, their members, many of them having to drive in on that off day from such places as San Bernardino, Riverside, L.A. and San Diego, plan in detail with floral decorations, special menus, entertainment, a local resident firefighter bagpiper and more.

Padden added, “We are happy and honored to do this for our local seniors, but it couldn’t happen without the donors who graciously and generously donate to the cause.”

Well done!

South Laguna Community Garden Park is hosting their 14th Annual Spring Fling Concert and Potluck tomorrow (Saturday, April 29), from 3-6 p.m., at the Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock and Coast Highway.

Come and enjoy the beautiful spring blooms and tunes, and sample inspired healthy dishes with your neighbors, family and friends.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of South Laguna Community Garden Park

You know the old song, “I went to a garden party and they all knew my name”…here’s a chance to do the same at the South Laguna Community Garden Park tomorrow afternoon

You’re asked to please BYO drinks and a potluck dish to share that serves 10 people. Remember, it’s also a reusable utensil “zero waste” event.

For information and to donate to the Garden Park, go to SouthLaguna.org/garden, or email