Spring is busting out all over as LPAPA FP 042823

Spring is busting out all over as LPAPA schedules April workshops

The best way to welcome spring is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with some wonderful ways to do just that.

spring is Muck

Courtesy of LPAPA

Muckenthaler Cultural Center   

Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

All-Member LPAPA Spring Paint Out at the Muck!

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center, Fullerton

In celebration of Spring, the Muckenthaler’s new Lawn and Gardens and Best of Plein Air Exhibition, LPAPA Members are invited to register for an All-Member Spring Paint Out at the Muck. Bring your gear and set up to paint together! Bring lunch and enjoy a picnic in the gardens after the paint out…then continue to paint throughout the afternoon.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Be sure to visit the gallery to see the Best of Plein Air and the Moulton Museum’s Anna Hills Exhibition while you’re there.

 Tuition: $5 registration fee supports LPAPA programs and administration. LPAPA Members, log in to register. Need assistance? Contact them by phone at 949.376.3635 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

spring is Dunphy

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Kathleen Dunphy 

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday June 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kathleen Dunphy: 3-Day Plein Air Painting Workshop

LPAPA is pleased to present a three-day “Signature Artist in Residence” Laguna Plein Air Painting Workshop with Kathleen Dunphy.

Frustrated with trying to catch the ever-changing light condition while painting outdoors? Always wanted to learn about plein air painting but have been afraid to try it? Need some inspiration to kick-start your work? This class is for you!

Join Dunphy, award-winning oil painter and LPAPA Signature Artist, for an intensive workshop of painting landscapes on location. Dunphy will walk you through her process for creating dynamic, light-filled paintings.

All levels are welcome from beginner to professional. This workshop starts with a comprehensive lecture on the fundamentals of good painting and tips for plein air work. The workshop includes lectures, hand-outs, demonstrations, lots of one-on-one instruction, and painting on location at various sites in and around Laguna Beach. Dunphy demonstrates her painting technique and students get the opportunity to paint several studies in this high-energy, three-day class. Students must provide their own art supplies, meals and transportation to and from painting sites. Maximum of 15 students, minimum of 10. 

Tuition: $750 for LPAPA Members, $795 for Non-members 

Locations: Day 1 meets at the LPAPA Gallery, 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Call 949.376.3635. Other painting locations to be provided in advance, as well as a recommended supply list.

This workshop is currently full, but click here to add your name to the waitlist so they can contact you when a spot opens up.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

