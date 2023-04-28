NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 34  | April 28, 2023

LB Sister Cities announces cancellation FP 042823

LB Sister Cities announces cancellation of “coronation” party

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) has announced the cancellation of the “coronation” party at Kitchen in the Canyon due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict. The event was scheduled for Saturday, May 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., honoring its British Sister City, St. Ives, England and the Royal Coronation.

For information on their upcoming events, visit https://lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

