Local writer publishes novel about the Dutch Resistance 042823

Local writer publishes novel about the Dutch Resistance in World War II

Hetty Kraus (1920-1994) spent a host of happy hours in the Laguna Beach home of her daughter, Jacinta Loewen, and son-in-law Robert Loewen. She bonded with their Laguna neighbors about gardening and the weather, but none of them knew Kraus was a war hero who served bravely in the Dutch resistance during World War II. Robert Loewen tells Kraus’ story in his new novel, The Lioness of Leiden.

When Loewen returned from Vietnam in 1972, Kraus insisted on throwing a welcome home party for him, even though it was not yet popular to say “thank you for your service” to veterans returning from that war. Lowen asked his future mother-in-law why she was making such a big deal out of his return. With tears in her eyes, she responded, “Where I came from, the boys never came home.”

local author closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Robert Loewen

Robert Loewen publishes his first novel

This was the first time Kraus had mentioned her service in the Dutch resistance to Loewen, but he soon learned that she did not like talking about her wartime experiences because of the painful memories it elicited. 

There was a breakthrough in the 1980s when the Loewens joined Kraus for dinner after she returned from an extended trip to Liberia. She giddily showed them her favorite souvenir, an abandoned bird’s nest made with straw and twigs that were woven into the shape of a boot. 

Loewen [Robert] asked teasingly, “Is this even legal? What did Customs say about it when you entered the country?” 

Kraus threw her head back and laughed. “Are you kidding? I didn’t tell them. U.S. Customs is child’s play compared to the Nazis.” More wine was consumed while Kraus told the Loewens about the time in 1944 when she had smuggled a suitcase filled with hand grenades out of The Hague. Her mission was interrupted when an old flame boarded the tram that was carrying her into the suburbs, where she was to hand off her lethal cargo to a resistance contact. At the end of the line, German soldiers were inspecting the luggage of departing tram passengers, but Kraus managed to flirt her way past the sentry. 

local writer book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

“The Lioness of Leiden” launched in April 2023

This powerful story inspired Loewen to write a novel about Kraus’ experiences.

When the Loewens bought a home above Bluebird Park in 1981, Kraus visited often to babysit the growing brood of grandchildren. She was also laser focused on creating a magnificent flower garden in the backyard. Jacinta has wonderful memories of their hours together trimming trees and plants and, of course, weeding to provide breathing space for their beautiful flowers. Jacinta has nurtured her mother’s garden into a 40-year work of art.

A few weeks after Kraus died in 1994, a friend of hers gave the Loewens an essay she had written about her brother’s activities in the resistance. It had been too painful for Kraus to relate the story during her lifetime, but she wanted them to know the details. 

Jacinta found more of Kraus’ writings in which stories of the resistance were embedded in her usually humorous anecdotes about her life in Holland. As it turns out, smuggling hand grenades was not her only dangerous assignment.

When he first heard Kraus’ stories about the Dutch resistance, Robert had no time to write a novel. Not only was he a father to three young children, but he was also a litigator at a large law firm, where there were significant demands on his time. 

local writer young hetty

Hetty as a young woman

But when he retired in 2015, Loewen finally found time for his novel. With no prior experience in writing fiction, he attended writer seminars, read books about writing and eventually engaged the services of an excellent editor. He is quick to give credit to Julie Gray, an editor living in Tel Aviv, who learned her art working on scripts in Hollywood. 

Reviews for Lioness have been strong. Rick Reiff, a Laguna Beach resident and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, said this: “The Lioness of Leiden is more than just historical fiction; it is filled with suspense, intrigue and even steamy romance. The Nazi-occupied Netherlands is swarming with killers, collaborators and Dutch resisters in Robert Loewen’s action-packed page-turner. Brave men and braver women risk their lives in a struggle for freedom and survival. I couldn’t put it down.”

Another Laguna Beach resident, Lydie Denier, a French American actress, producer and director, praised Lioness too: “Hetty Steenhuis had never smuggled hand grenades before. Inspired by actual events and real people, Robert Loewen hooks readers from the first page and delivers a plot filled with so many twists and turns, it’s a nail-biter. This engaging story shows women’s strength, bravery, hardships, sorrows and extraordinary friendships. A must read!”

Loewen has been making the rounds at book clubs, including one with members exclusively from Laguna Beach. He would love to attend more of them and can be reached through his website by clicking here

When it was released on April 4, 2023, Lioness was named an Amazon best seller, rising to #1 in two categories. Read the reviews on Amazon by clicking here.  Read the reviews on Goodreads by clicking here.

 

