April 28, 2023

Meet Rotary’s Students of the Month 042823

Meet Rotary’s Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is recognizing two outstanding LBHS Seniors as April “Students of the Month” in the field of athletics. 

Meet Rotarys Students Denny and Ledger

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Natasha Denny and Hutton Ledger are being honored for their athletic achievements

Natasha Denny has been a four-year varsity water polo team player and also the Breaker Team co-president. She has been on the swim team for four years and is also a lifeguard. Denny loves the beach and drawing. After graduation, she plans to attend college and study 2D animation with a goal of producing her own cartoons for a YouTube channel.

Hutton Ledger loves to surf and play water polo. He has been an all-league selection for swimming and a defensive player of the year. When not in the water at school, Hutton is the ASB Pep Commissioner and participates in lunchtime and school events. He plans to go to college and major in political science with a career goal of becoming an attorney.

Both students will receive a scholarship upon graduation.

 

