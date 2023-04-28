NewLeftHeader

Stacey and Mark Smialowicz receive SchoolPower’s Bill Steel Award

SchoolPower has presented “The Bill Steel Award,” its annual recognition of exceptional volunteerism, to Mark and Stacey Smialowicz. The Smialowiczes have been passionate, unwavering supporters of SchoolPower for a decade. 

The Smialowiczes joined the SchoolPower board of trustees in 2012 when their son Luke entered Thurston Middle School, and their other two children Parker and Tess were students at Top of the World Elementary. “There is a special sense of community and mission in Laguna Beach and with SchoolPower, we saw parents working together to help enhance and support our schools in any way they can,” said Mark.

The Smialowiczes went on to serve as trustees for 10 years, with Mark serving as secretary and treasurer before becoming president of SchoolPower in 2020. His leadership was critical when the organization, in response to community needs arising during the pandemic, began to offer crisis assistance to Laguna Beach Unified School District families. 

“Mark’s guidance of the SchoolPower team was crucial during that time,” said SchoolPower President Amy Dechary. “Offering direct assistance to families was a major pivot for our organization. His leadership enabled us to deploy funds quickly in a time of crisis.”

Stacey and Mark family

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of SchoolPower

The Smialowicz Family

Over the last three years, in partnership with LBUSD, the Family Resource Center has continued to evolve and SchoolPower now provides family support services including parent education, short-term financial assistance, mental health referrals, academic support and community connection opportunities for LBUSD families.

“There is a continual quest to really home in on the needs of our students, parents and teachers,” said Mark. “We are really excited about the Resource Center initiative, which was born out of this mindset. It’s a tremendous opportunity to more directly support students and parents, providing an incredible feedback loop to better understand the needs of our student community and their families.”

Meanwhile, Stacey forged community connections through her work on the SchoolPower marketing and grant teams. She was a valuable SchoolPower ambassador, fostering relationships between the organization and local businesses as she solicited auction donations and corporate sponsors for SchoolPower’s annual gala and the Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic event. As a member of the grant committee, Stacey’s experiences as a parent and classroom volunteer were critical in growing the grant program and connecting the committee with teachers and staff. 

“I have loved the grant committee and seeing the unique, passionate and impactful ideas the teachers came up with,” said Stacey. “I especially love seeing kids that graduated who are so appreciative of being the recipients of some of those projects.” 

Over their 10 years of involvement, the Smialowiczes showed exceptional dedication to SchoolPower. “One of the best parts of my job is working hand-in-hand with incredibly generous trustees like Mark and Stacey,” said SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand.

Looking back at their time on the board of trustees, the Smialowiczes say they are inspired by the parents’ continued commitment to SchoolPower’s mission to serve Laguna Beach students. “One of our favorite aspects of SchoolPower is seeing all the new faces of parents just beginning their Laguna Beach school district journey,” said Mark. “You see them eager to roll up their sleeves, validate the mission and feel satisfied that SchoolPower is in good hands as it continues to evolve.”

The award was created in honor of Bill Steel, who championed SchoolPower’s Community Campaign for 10 consecutive years starting in 1997. That year, the Community Campaign spiked from raising $30,000 the year prior to reaching an unprecedented $81,000. He went on to grow the campaign to the significance of where it is today and added SchoolPower Board President to his resume in 2000-2001. Like Steel, recipients of this award are individuals who are not only dedicated but also possess stamina as firm believers in Laguna’s public schools.

SchoolPower is a nonprofit education foundation with the mission to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD). They achieve their mission by providing programs, raising funds and uniting the community in support of Laguna Beach students. SchoolPower is governed by a board of trustees, most of whom are parents of LBUSD students. They rely on many hard-working volunteers, a small, dedicated staff and a generous community. Learn more about SchoolPower at www.lbschoolpower.org.

 

