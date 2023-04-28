NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! Music for May

Live! Music Matters

Tuesdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Laguna Live!’s free interactive children’s program for ages up to 6 years old with caregiver involvement. Local musician Zach Churchill leads the sessions while attendees sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments.

Beth’s Tuesdays

Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave.

Monthly singer songwriter showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Joining Beth in May is Grace Freeman with Doug Miller and Jim Quealy. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713. 

Special Concert Shout Hallelujah with Maiya Sykes

Wednesday, May 10 from 6-8 p.m.

[seven degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road

Powerhouse jazz and blues vocalist, Maiya Sykes, and her all-star band will take the audience on a journey from Gospel to Gershwin and beyond. Tickets are $37.50 in advance; $43 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

Live! at the Museum

Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Live!’s monthly chamber music series welcomes Suejin Young along with her piano for a solo recital including visual projections. The concert is free to Laguna Live! members and Museum members; $14 nonmembers. Reservations are recommended. Tickets are available at www.lagunaartmuseum.org, or by calling 949.494.8971.

 

