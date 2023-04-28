NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 34  | April 28, 2023Subscribe

“Catch the Wave” at PMMC 042823

Share this story

“Catch the Wave” at PMMC on May 20

Join the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) for “Catch the Wave,” a fun-filled community celebration, when PMMC welcomes “The Next Wave,” and kicks off the next exciting 50 years on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Catch the Wave sea lion

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

“Catch the Wave” at PMMC on May 20

PMMC is expanding the little red barn in the canyon and would like to celebrate with the community. During this free event, bring your family and friends to enjoy complimentary food, activities and prizes. 

Highlighting the festivities will be a ceremony to unveil the Founders Statue at 12 p.m.

Visit www.pacificmmc.org/thenextwave to RSVP and learn about PMMC’s coloring contest in anticipation of “Catch the Wave.” If there is a youngster you know (12 years and younger) who would like to participate, they can click on one of the three coloring pages to download and color. The rules are included and the deadline is May 15. Winners in each of three age categories will be announced at “Catch the Wave” and receive an invitation to a patient release.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.