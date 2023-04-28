The Realistic Joneses at the Laguna Playhouse - England FP 042823

The Realistic Joneses at the Laguna Playhouse: A conversation with Faline England

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section.

A recurring theme in Will Eno’s The Realistic Joneses is that everyone views life through a different lens. These varied perspectives drive the narrative in a play that was nominated for the Outer Critics and Drama League Awards and listed by The New York Times as one of the “Best Plays of the Year.” We thought it only appropriate to get a few different actors’ viewpoints on the production and hear from the inside what this play means to those on stage.

Faline England plays the role of Pony Jones, a suburban wife who moves in next door to another couple in an identical home with the same last name. Conor Lovett plays her husband, opposite Joe Spano and Sorcha Fox. The Realistic Joneses opens this week at the Laguna Playhouse and runs through Sunday, May 14.

England appeared on the Laguna Playhouse stage with Spano in 2019 for the production of Heisenberg. She won Best Actress for that performance from the LA Times OC. Her many stage credits include several roles in Shakespearean plays as well as Rubicon Theatre Company productions like Gulf View Drive, Crimes of the Heart, Turn of the Screw and All My Sons.



Photos by Veronica Slavin

Faline England and Conor Lovett play Pony and John Jones in “The Realistic Joneses,” directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett, now playing at the Laguna Playhouse

I talked with England earlier this week. Our conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Stu News: Everyone seems to have their own unique way of describing this play. Tell us how you would describe it.

Faline England: It’s a play about how we deal with mortality. You see four different human beings dealing with it in different ways because there’s no right or wrong way to deal with life. Will Eno calls it this “huge, awesome, unknowable mystery.” That’s what it feels like. Being in the play feels like this huge, awesome, unknowable mystery.

We all have different responses to these big things in life. The play is such a treat because it doesn’t tell you what it is. It’s super funny, it’s deeply profound, it’s equally terrifying and mysterious and it’s full of pathos. Just like life. It’s paradoxes and contradictions. I’ve heard experiences of people who feel like everyone [in their group] saw a totally different show.

SN: You’ve been living with this piece, and these colleagues, since 2021 over the course of three productions on two different continents. Talk about that evolution.

FE: It’s been such an interesting, fabulous journey working with such brilliant artists and then completely falling in love with Will Eno. He’s such a specific, singular voice as a playwright. He’s like nobody I’ve ever worked with. And where I started until now, it’s like a totally different play.

SN: How do you feel it’s changed?

FE: The play is so alive. It morphs and changes with every performance. The reason is because of the audience. The audience is telling us what it is.

And the space hugely affects it. We did it at the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin built in 1633. It was this super raked audience (*), so we were in this little fishbowl down below. Then the Rubicon is in an old church in Ventura and it’s a totally different configuration. So, emotionally the dynamic and the air changes completely based on the space.

The Laguna stage is already my favorite because it’s so big. The play itself is so intimate and quiet. There’s something about plopping us down in the middle of this experience – we’re these tiny little human beings in the face of the ginormous universe. It’s really my favorite space by far and the show is totally different.

[(*) A rake or raked stage is a theater stage that slopes upwards, away from the audience. This design was typical of English theater in the Middle Ages and early Modern era and improves the view and sound for spectators.]

SN: It was written in 2014, but it seems like the play has taken on new meaning after the pandemic when everybody, regardless of age, had to grapple with mortality. It sounds more relevant today than when it was written.

FE: I totally agree. And the fact that our collaboration was cobbled together because of the pandemic. I would never have met this international, acclaimed, renowned theater company out of Paris because nobody was using Zoom before the pandemic. Even our ensemble came out of COVID.

I agree the play is asking us, “How do I want to live my life? What do I need to face and deal with? What have I been avoiding?” The pandemic made all of us go through that because there was so much death and decline. How each person dealt with that pressure was totally different.

SN: I assume your relationships as actors have also grown and deepened?

FE: Sorcha Fox came on later, but it’s been an incredible growth experience. Everyone is like family now. We were nominated for the Irish Times Theater Award (which is like the Tonys in Ireland) for best ensemble. Then Judy Hegarty-Lovett won for Best Director. I bring this up because we’re like an amoeba. We’re so tight in our work together. We hold each other up with such care that we don’t know where one begins and the other ends. It’s really special.

SN: What drew you to this role and what are the biggest challenges playing it?

FE: I’ve never been in a more myopic perspective. What’s being asked of me is to break out of a tyranny of fear. I feel like [my character is] the most unable to face illness, decline and death and [she] will do anything [she] can to avoid it.

SN: Are there parts of your character that are in tension or complementary to your personality that make this role easier or harder to play?

FE: I’ve learned so much about myself in exploring this story around my own capacity to face things and take responsibility. It’s helped me look at the stuff I’ve been denying or avoiding. Every play I do teaches me more about who I am.

You’re a writer. Don’t you feel after you’ve written something, or even read something, that it’s changed you?

SN: Hopefully. Otherwise, it was a waste of time.

FE: Exactly. That’s how I feel. I’m out to be changed. If I’m not going to be changed, then what’s all this art stuff about?

SN: Absolutely.

You’ve worked with Joe [Spano] before. Does he play your husband in this production?

FE: No, but there’s a lot of couples swapping going on. There are some boundaries crossed. Joe is married to Sorcha, and I’m married to Conor. We’re the couple who moves into this small mountainous town. What happens when two couples meet? It seems so mundane and yet it’s not. The transformation that happens when the two couples collide is really amazing and interesting. [It’s about] how we end up helping each other live and face stuff.



(L-R) Joe Spano, Sorcha Fox, Faline England and Conor Lovett on stage

SN: Talk about how that relationship with Joe as a colleague has evolved over these years.

FE: After Heisenberg – which was the most incredible experience of my career – we were determined to work together again. And the Playhouse was determined to find us something together. They were championing getting us together again.

There’s a [vagueness] around age in this play. It’s not really about age. It’s more about how people deal with decline and death and, therefore, how people learn to live. So this play was perfect for us because of the age difference.

Heisenberg was a love story between a 75-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. That was laid out for us. In this play, the ages are vague.

It’s been incredible working with Joe and being able to collaborate with him for as long as we have with this piece. I just adore him. He’s a unicorn.

SN: The synergy among this ensemble sounds amazing.

FE: Sorcha is also unbelievable. She’s so talented. I’ve learned so much about what this art form really is from working with them.



(L-R) Faline England, Sorcha Fox, Joe Spano and Conor Lovett. England won the LA Times Best Actress role for her performance in “Heisenberg” in 2019, where she performed with Joe Spano. This is the team’s third production of “The Realistic Joneses.”

SN: I can’t wait to see it.

FE: I’ve never done anything like this before and I’ve never seen anything like this. All I want to do is see it. But I can’t see it. I just want to sit back and experience this, but I can’t.

It’s such a treat of a play. It makes you think and reflect. It’s out to challenge you and it doesn’t tell you what it is. That’s my favorite kind of art.

SN: What do you hope the audience takes away?

FE: The talkbacks are going to be badass. They were at the Rubicon. Everybody wanted to stay and talk about it. We had couples getting into arguments, disagreeing about what it was about. It was great.

The Realistic Joneses plays through Sunday, May 14. Talkback discussions will be held after the matinee performance on Saturday, May 6 and on Thursday, May 11. For tickets and additional information, visit the Laguna Playhouse website by clicking here.

