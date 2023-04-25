NewLeftHeader

Thirty Three Forty is recipient of grant 042523

Thirty Three Forty is recipient of grant from Festival of the Arts 

Thirty Three Forty (3340) recently received a grant from the Artists Fund, Festival of the Arts. Thirty Three Forty is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose charitable services provide exposure to classical singing and opportunities for musical artists through public recital series, collaborations with aligned organizations and private events. 

In creating Thirty Three Forty, Jay Colwell brought to life his unique vision to make opera easily assessible to the community, while at the same time, supporting artists. Since April 2022, Colwell has done incredibly well. “It was my intention to serve art in this way, by changing the perception of opera from being highbrow and inaccessible,” he said. 

During its inaugural year, Thirty Three Forty Recital Series accumulated an impressive list of opera performances, in such venues as the Woman’s Club Laguna Beach, the Laguna Art Museum and at the Laguna Canyon Foundation’s first annual gala. They also collaborated with Pelican Hill Resort for performances at a series of Holiday High Teas hosted at the resort.

Performances from the 3340 Recital Series on January 7

On January 7, Thirty Three Forty Recital Series presented Young and Emerging Artists during two performances at the Woman’s Club. “This was part of our Opera Laguna series featuring the brightest and best in American opera,” said Colwell.

Through their exclusive partnerships with world-class singers from leading opera houses and talent agencies around the globe, they are able to curate elevated experiences where the beauty of music and gathering in community create a life-long, heartfelt memories.

Thirty Three Forty is committed to supporting and enhancing the reciprocal relationship between artists and communities through the potential of the human voice and song.

For more information about 3340, go to www.thirtythreeforty.com.

 

