Letters to the Editor 042523

Letters to the Editor

Can we respect each other?

I think it is great that we have a publisher, Tom Johnson of the most read news source in town – Stu News Laguna, who writes a column in every issue. Most publishers don’t.

I thought Laguna was an open society historically where we respect each other, although we may not agree on everything. His column is fine with news and opinions. Perhaps it should be said that they are his opinions – not his staff’s opinions.

In today’s USA, where books are being banned and journalists are getting letters threatening death, I am suspicious of people who complain about Tom Johnson. I thought we had a history of liking people beyond their opinions.

Perhaps Laguna is changing to an intolerable town.

Roger Carter

Laguna Beach

Sad that Harley can’t run, hope he emerges again when his health returns

Sad news arrived on April 11th regarding a leading contender for the 47th congressional district. Harley Rouda, a popular Democrat from Laguna Beach, had to withdraw his bid for the congressional race after suffering a moderate traumatic brain injury from a fall he took in late March. Rouda said, that although his doctors predict that he is on the path to a full recovery, that his family came first and that he needed to focus fully on his recovery in the coming months.

Having originally been elected to represent Orange County in 2018 after defeating longtime GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Harley served a single term before being defeated by Michelle Steel. Since many of the areas of Orange County had turned from red to purple, Rouda was the perfect candidate and representative, a political moderate who had originally belonged to the Republican Party.

If voters had sent him back to Congress, Harley said he would have concentrated on the climate crisis. As a Representative of CA-48, he became the most legislatively productive freshman member of Congress after his first six months in 2018. His fans hope that he will recover soon and consider again representing Orange County in public office.

Characteristic of Harley’s popularity with fellow candidates, State Senator Dave Min, who was running as a Democrat against Harley in the 47th, said, “Jane and I want to send Harley, Kaira, and the whole Rouda family good thoughts and prayers. Knowing the fighter that Harley is, I have no doubt that he will have a full and speedy recovery. I want to thank Harley for his public service, his decency and patriotism.”

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach

 

