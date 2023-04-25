NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 042523

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Rare pod of Orca spotted off the coast that also included a rare ‘milky white one’

TJ headshot AugI’ve never been whale watching…and I know Laguna Beach is not the place to start. But, should you want to do it…you can either head north to Newport or south to Dana Point

I’m going to relate to an interesting whale watching story out and off of Newport Beach yesterday…in fact, 61 miles off of Newport.

First of all, most of the time you’re out whale watching off this coast you’re seeing or hoping to see humpbacks, Grays, Blues or sperm whales.

But, according to Jessica Roame, the Education Manager of Newport Whales, an incredibly rare pod of killer whales or Orca was spotted Sunday by a Long Beach whale watching company in the SoCal area. Because the Orca are so rare, Newport Whale decided to take every one of their available boats out Monday hoping to encounter them. 

Twenty people signed up…and out they went, heading to the last known coordinates of where they were previously spotted. Eventually they encountered a number of other boats there with the same idea. The Captain knew they had hit paydirt when they began hearing the “oooohs” and “aaaahs” from those on the other nearby vessels.

What they found was a pod of seven Orca that had surfaced just off their bow, including a 3-year-old calf named Frosty, after its milky white appearance. Frosty is a very unique killer whale that has some sort of genetic condition that has made his pigment a much lighter color than that of normal killer whales.

Fair Game Orca pod photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of @NewportCoastalAdventure

@PacificOffshore

Pod captured off SoCal coast

 

The boats and their lucky whale watching passengers watched in awe over the next 2.5 hrs. as the killer whales traveled up the coastline until the sun set, even making a few close passes under their boat.

This particular pod was in search of food, mostly a diet that includes gray whales and sea lions.

Fair Game two whales 1 white on photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of @NewportCoastalAdventure

@PacificOffshore

Frosty, a genetically altered calf with a milky white appearance, can be seen swimming alongside normally colored Orca

As I said, sightings of these killer whales are few and far between along the Southern California coastline, so the encounter was truly special. This particular pod, with Frosty along, has been sighted as far north as British Columbia and their last reported sighting was in Morro Bay in October 2022.

Who knows when they might be back…but for 20 folks yesterday, it was an exciting day.

And having Frosty along was an added bonus.

Fair Game 2 orcas one white photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of @NewportCoastalAdventure

@PacificOffshore

Frosty captured up closer

• • •

Sunny days are returning to SoCal. It’s pretty much what we expect as the norm, but not necessarily after the winter we’ve had. Still, looking ahead, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, the weather reports are calling for sunny blue skies.

So, the question has to be asked, what’s out there to get me off the couch? That is if you even want to get off the couch. Like for me, for example, if I’m on the couch and I have the channel changer, I’m fairly good.

However, if you want to get outside and you think you’re ready for a challenging hike, consider touring the Crystal Cove State Park backcountry. This Thursday, April 27 from 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., you can join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on a strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the Perimeter of the Park.” 

The distance is around nine miles, with elevation changes of some 1,850 feet. 

The plug for the hike says it’s “done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks,” so “come out and enjoy the fun!”

Here’s what I’m thinking: nine miles, almost 2,000 ft. in elevation changes…and they’re relating that to “fun?” No way…not in my book.

 But, again, maybe it’s for you. So, if it sounds like fun, be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). The hike will start promptly at 8 a.m. 

Oh, and that fun will cost you the $15 day-use fee. 

B-t-w don’t wake me up, I’ll be sleeping on the couch.

 

