National Day of Prayer to be celebrated 042523

National Day of Prayer to be celebrated at Neighborhood Congregational Church

National Day of Prayer was co-founded by Congress and President Truman, and signed into law in 1952. National Day of Prayer is a day when people of all faiths are asked to pray for our nation…and our world.

Neighborhood Congregational Church will celebrate National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4

Each year, the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council acknowledges this important day at a prayer service with messages, music, prayers and more from many faith traditions in Laguna Beach.

Join in this celebration at the Neighborhood Congregational Church on Thursday, May 4. This event will close with refreshments and snacks to enjoy friendship afterward.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

