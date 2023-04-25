NewLeftHeader

LBUSD introduces new Coordinator of Environmental Literacy position and reports on progress toward goal of carbon neutrality by 2030

On Thursday evening (April 20), at its regularly scheduled meeting, the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Board of Education approved a new teacher on special assignment (TOSA) position and job description for Coordinator of Environmental Literacy to lead the district’s efforts in implementing environmental literacy education and the LBUSD Sustainability Plan. 

In April 2022, the LBUSD Board of Education adopted Resolution 22-04 in Support of Earth Day, Climate Action, Environmental Literacy and Sustainability. (To access, click here.) The resolution directed the superintendent to establish an Environmental Literacy and Sustainability Task Force to connect with outside entities to evaluate and communicate the district’s sustainability and environmental literacy practices and identify additional opportunities for growth.

“A year ago, the board committed with Resolution 22-04 to reduce carbon emissions produced through district and school operations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030,” said LBUSD Board President Jan Vickers. “I do not underestimate the impact our schools and students will continue to have on making Laguna Beach more environmentally friendly. The goals established by the Sustainability Task Force and the progress that we have seen to date demonstrate the early impact of our promise,” she concluded. 

LBUSD introduces Joe Vidal

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUSD

Joe Vidal, principal of Thurston Middle School, emphasizes the impact of schools and students on the environment

The LBUSD Sustainability Task Force was formed in September 2022 and identified three major goals in alignment with the California Green Ribbon Pillars (to access, click here.): 

–Reduce environmental impacts and costs.

–Improve the health and wellness of schools, students and staff .

Provide effective environmental education which teaches many disciplines and is especially good at effectively incorporating STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) civic skills and career pathways.

“Environmental literacy is essential to providing our students with the skills and knowledge they need to become agents of change for a more sustainable future,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. “There is no doubt that future generations will face critical environmental concerns, and I am grateful for the board’s support of this new role that will allow us to effectively integrate environmental education into every aspect of the student experience to deepen student learning and understanding of the world around us and their role in it,” he concluded. 

The application for the Coordinator of Environmental Literacy is expected to open in May. To learn more about LBUSD’s sustainability initiatives, visit http://www.lbusd.org/sustainability.

 

