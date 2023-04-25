NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 042523

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

With summer comes warm weather vocabulary 

Dennis 5Spring is around five weeks old now, and things are warming up nicely across most of the country with the exception of the northern tier of states and of course the gloomy, cold, wet and depressing Pacific Northwest. They’re still getting shots of snow in North Dakota and upper Minnesota, and there’s been about two hours of sunshine in the last two weeks in Oregon and Washington. There have been quite a few high temp records set with some 90 degree days in the plains, the Midwest and a large portion of the East.

With summer approaching, things like heat index, high humidity and high dew points become a part of the weather vocabulary – especially anywhere east of the Rockies. Heat index is kind of like the opposite end of wind chill. It’s all about what the actual temp feels like. During the colder months, you arrive at the wind chill where you have a certain temp outside, but then you add the wind factor, so it really feels a lot colder – depending on how strong that wind is. Let’s say the temp is 35 degrees with a 15 mph wind blowing, so that actual temp feels more like 24. If there’s no wind, that temp actually feels more like the actual 35.

At the other end of the scale, you have heat index, which of course occurs during the warmer months, but instead of the wind being a factor, you have the humidity and dew point to deal with. Let’s say the temp is 90 degrees, but the humidity is about 25%. That translates into a dew point of about 48-50 degrees, so it pretty much still feels like about 90 – but if the humidity is up there around 50%, the dew point is now at 70%, so it now feels more like 95 or 96.

It isn’t the heat; it’s the humidity – the job of keeping the body cool falls increasingly upon the evaporation of sweat as the temp rises. Meanwhile, the other forms of heat dissipation such as radiation and convection, which depend on temperature differences between the skin and surroundings, are reduced in effectiveness. In turn, the rate of evaporation of sweat is influenced by the humidity in the surrounding air. (Wind speed and thermal radiation are also factors).

Discomfort is usually a complaint as soon as sweating begins, although, to be sure, the discomfort and heat stress on the body would be much greater if one could not sweat. Clothing reduces the effectiveness of sweating, but it is needed for protection from the sun, but being a lifelong beachboy, the hotter it is, the less clothing I wear. Most of the time, I’m just running around in my surf trunks and maybe a white T-shirt as I tan very quickly. I’m sure not wearing long pants and shoes when it’s 80 or 90 degrees out. 

In order to reflect heat and enhance circulation of air for all you landlocked inlanders, hot weather clothing should be light colored, lightweight, porous and above all, loose fitting. For most individuals, cotton or high-cotton blends are still the best hot weather fabrics. Here in Lagunaville, our dew points are usually in the high 40s or 50s, which is quite bearable during the entire year – with a few exceptions when the dew point rarely gets as high of 70 or more which is rare. One time in July 2015, the temp was 84 with 75% humidity, which translated into a dew point of 76 degrees, thanks to a flood of summer monsoonal moisture. 

Gotta run, see you next week!

 

