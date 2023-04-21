LAM adds more events to spring calendar
Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances.
Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey features a selection of key works that highlight how Fairey has developed an intentionally accessible visual style that speaks broadly by pulling from visual history to address critical issues.
Fairey created a viral art sticker campaign
It all began with a sticker. From 1989 onward, Fairey’s non-conformist attitude was established with the creation of his viral art sticker campaign Andre the Giant Has a Posse. The following 30 years saw Fairey develop a constant presence in the urban landscape, forging a global following and establishing himself as a leading artist who has influenced youth culture, fashion, identity, aesthetics and even politics. His bold, iconic images always convey a clear message, often depicting the struggle of oppression as a human experience and celebrating those who fight for change.
Poster Contest – New In The Lab @ LAM: Use your voice and speak up for a cause that is important to you! Inspired by Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, create a mixed-media poster for a purpose.
Snap a picture of your “poster for a cause” inspired by this exhibit and tag @lagunaartmuseum on Instagram for a chance to win.
Earth Day Celebrations on April 22
–Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.
Earth Day Celebrations: Storytime and Beach Cleanup with Project O
Join the Laguna Art Museum and Project O in celebration of Earth Day. Rich German, founder of Project O, will commence the celebration with story time by reading My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan, followed by a presentation and book signing by German and his book Blue Laguna, and wrapping up the day will be a beach cleanup. All supplies for the cleanup with be provided, but feel free to bring your own work gloves.
Project O is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization founded by noted entrepreneur Rich German and based in the coastal town of Laguna Beach, California. By restoring, protecting and sustaining the ocean and all that lives in it, we ensure the wellbeing of humankind now and for generations to come. Our various programs and projects include developing and supporting innovative partner programs for ocean conservation, and educating the next generation to protect the ocean and make cleaning up plastic pollution a priority.
Please wear appropriate clothes and shoes for beach cleanup.
Advance tickets are recommended. Youth 12 & Under: Free, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.
Shepard Fairey on April 29
–Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.
Artist Spotlight: Shepard Fairey – SOLD OUT
Location: LCAD Big Bend Campus Location: 2825 Laguna Canyon Road.
Join the Laguna Art Museum for a special opportunity to hear Shepard Fairey talk about his artistic practice, in conversation with curator and writer, Pedro Alonzo. Together they will discuss the evolution of Fairey’s practice over the past 30 years, including his multiple roles as artist, influencer and disruptor.
Over the past 30 years, Fairey has established himself as a leading figure in Southern California and globally – in art, fashion, the urban landscape and politics. This conversation will address Fairey’s iconic and impactful visual vocabulary, as seen in the exhibition Facing the Giant –Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, currently on view at Laguna Art Museum, as well as his impact in public art the world over.
–Sunday, April 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Healing
Unlock the healing power of creativity with MY HERO and the Laguna Art Museum. Included with museum admission, guests will enjoy art, poetry, music, dance and short films to celebrate the art of healing. MY HERO is a nonprofit, educational project that empowers people of all ages to realize their potential to effect change in the world.
Cost: Included with admission to the museum.
Laguna Dance Festival, As I Am, (pictured dancer - Courtney Chiu)
–Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
First Thursdays Art Walk - Laguna Dance Festival, in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, presents two performances.
The Laguna Dance Festival is hosting a special art walk evening featuring a range of Asian American dancers and choreographers moving amongst work by Shepard Fairey and The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens.
The event is free and the evening will consist of two different shows – 6:30 p.m. in the California Gallery and 7 p.m. in the Steele Gallery. Stay for both and make an evening out of it.
Ruth Eaton Peabody, “The Cook Book,” 1925
–Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.
Jean Stern presents The Art of Looking at Art
In this illustrated lecture, Jean Stern will examine the basic elements of representational landscape painting, also known as “plein air” or outdoor painting. Stern will show a number of paintings by various artists, of the past and the present and discuss why a particular painting is successful or why it is not. Among the topics explored are basic composition systems, color use and systems of perspective, with illustrations of successful and unsuccessful examples of each.
The lecture consists of about 80 slides and lasts approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards.
John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer/appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures.
Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
Suejin Jung performs on May 11 at LAM
–Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.
Live! at the Museum, Suejin Jung
Join pianist Suejin Jung as she performs in the museum. A visionary concert pianist and interdisciplinary artist, Jung enjoys a distinctive international career. Her passion for immersing in projects that reveal profound truths about human nature, and our ability to imagine and interpret has led her to create numerous multimedia projects that unite sound, visuals and media.
Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time.
Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.
Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free;
Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.
The Power of Posters, May 13
–Saturday, May 13, 6 p.m.
The Power of Posters
In conjunction with the exhibition Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, Carol A. Wells, founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics, will engage in conversation with LAM Curatorial Fellow, Rochelle Steiner. They will discuss art, activism, and posters that have changed history – including Fairey’s Barack Obama “Hope” poster, which was an iconic image in the campaign for the first African American president of the United States.
The Center for the Study of Political Graphics (CSPG), located in Los Angeles, is an activist, educational and research archive that collects, preserves, documents, and exhibits posters relating to historical and contemporary movements for social change. For three decades CSPG has been creating a special community of international artists, activists, donors, curators, students and teachers who share a passion for the power of political art to educate and inspire people to action.
Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.
For tickets, click here.
Together, Emma Yervandyan, 2022
–Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m.
Artists Panel: 2023 LCAD MFA Graduates
Join the 2023 Master of Fine Art graduates from the Laguna College of Art + Design for a panel discussion about their work and group show, Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. Become acquainted with these up-and-coming artists as they complete this milestone in their education and present a selection of their work to the public. Artists include Erika Bradberry, Xinchen “Jack” Cai, Chapman Hamborg, Kayla Janes, Rupy Kaloti, Amanda Kazemi, Sumire Kudo, Jackie Nagel, Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Olivia Stude, Emma Yervandyan and Kacy Yu. The panel will be moderated by Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing/Painting at LCAD. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.