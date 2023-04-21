Commission approves canyon pocket park 042123

Commission approves canyon pocket park sculpture, Alta Laguna Park wall mural

By SARA HALL

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission this week unanimously approved permits for a pair of projects for temporary art installations at different parks in the city.

Commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday (April 19) in support of permits for two separate projects: Temporary murals to be painted onto the back of the third-base dugout at Alta Laguna Park, including some student-created art; and temporary public art installations of small rotating sculptures at a pocket park on the south corner of Woodland Drive and Laguna Canyon Road.

The pocket park art program was the most discussed item of the meeting, with a number of concerned neighbors speaking during public comment.

The cultural arts department requested a three-year temporary use permit and coastal development permit to allow for various programmed temporary public art installations of small rotating sculptures. The park was recently redesigned due to the Orange County public works Laguna Canyon channel replacement project. Landscaping work at the small park is expected to be completed by early June, confirmed city Associate Planner Kevin Parker. The intention is that people walking by will be pleasantly surprised by the art, he said.

“The art is not supposed to take over the park, it’s just supposed to be a hidden gem,” Parker said.

Overall, commissioners agreed that the art will enhance the park experience.

“It’s a nice little surprise addition that will kind of activate that area a little bit with something of interest,” said Commission Chair Jorg Dubin. Not just neighbors, but everybody walking by “can enjoy a little surprise piece of art there, which is never a bad thing.”

This space lends itself to the city’s “art that is small” program (traditionally on display at city hall), added Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. The scale of it is neighborhood appropriate, she said.

“I do really like the idea of having micro art scattered throughout the community to reinforce the notion of Laguna Beach as an artist colony,” agreed Commissioner Steve Kellenberg.

During public comment, a handful of local neighbors raised concerns about the project, primarily related to increased foot traffic, reduction in privacy and the loss of the park’s previously unknown status due to the channel project changing the park’s landscaping.

Prior to the redevelopment of the channel, it was a quiet, special little spot mainly used by the neighborhood, Dubin noted.

“The neighborhood there has a very strong attachment to that little park. It’s almost like they feel it’s their park and belongs to them,” he said. “(But) it is a public park, so it is open for not only the neighbors but also visitors to the community to be able to use that space.”

Kellenberg said he’s sympathetic to the neighborhood, but the previously approved plans are already in place.

“The landscape plan is what it is. It’s going to take time to grow. That’s just the reality of it,” Kellenberg said. “I don’t see how putting the art there is going to increase traffic. I see it’s going to make the walk more interesting for the public who are visiting the venues.”

Courtesy the City of Laguna Beach/County of Orange

A rendering of the Laguna Canyon channel project

The construction has been disruptive to everyone, particularly for residents who live in the area, noted Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl.

“I understand the neighborhood and what they’ve been through,” she said. “Our intent is to add a bit of joy to that public park that isn’t privately owned, it is a public park, and that it gets to be enjoyed by everybody in the community.”

Commissioners agreed the art installation should wait until everything in the park is planted. They also concurred that the art installation itself is likely not going to be a draw for more people to the park.

It will take quite some time for the landscape to fully establish, Whitin said, and this is a nice feature that gives something special to that space while everything is regrowing.

“I fully understand the pain of the people in the neighborhood. That entire stretch of road had beautiful, mature trees and now it’s denuded and we’re resetting the clock. And everything is going to be relatively small (compared) to what was a fully mature landscape that was very much a part of the identity of the Canyon Road in the entry experience,” Whitin said. “It’s sad that it is not what it was, but it will be something else.”

When the Planning Commission approved the landscaping plan for the Laguna Canyon channel replacement project last May, they tried to be thoughtful and listened to the neighbors’ concerns, said Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler. They did the best they could in getting a plan that reflected those concerns, he added, and they worked within what was feasible and what was allowed by regional and state agencies.

“A lot of their overall concerns are getting kind of bundled together here regarding the channel projects and all the re-landscaping of the area,” Sadler said.

At the time the channel project was approved by the Commission, county officials said they would love to replant larger trees, but that they had to adhere to Caltrans regulations, which limits what type of foliage is allowed. After discussing possible alternative plans during the 2022 meeting, primarily focused on trying to prevent the removal of the mature trees along the project location, commissioners agreed that there was no better feasible idea and that the channel needed to be maintained.

This week during public comment, several local residents emphasized the park’s background as primarily utilized by the neighborhood and essentially hidden from public view.

The recent work on the flood channel has brought the park to light, much to the frustration of many neighbors. During past discussions on the project, residents have raised concerns about the new pathway, reduction of mature trees and landscaping and additional foot traffic to the neighborhood. Historically, the foliage created a sense of privacy that several neighbors felt they lost due to the flood channel project and the change in landscaping.

Many of the same concerns were echoed again on Wednesday during the discussion focused on the art program. Several speakers asked the commission to delay the art installation and revisit the idea after the park’s foliage has regrown.

“This pocket park and the reintroduction of foliage and what that looks like has been a hot topic from all along,” said local resident Jen Rothman. “This pocket park was promised to come back as it was and yet that promise has already been broken as we’ve been told that that can’t happen. We can’t have large foliage. We can’t have our privacy back.”

They’ve had long meetings about their need for tall trees and street coverage, she said. They’ve gone back and forth with Caltrans, the city, and the channel construction team at the county about creating foliage to provide privacy and return the park to its previously natural state.

This isn’t a good opportunity to display art, Rotham said, it will increase all of their concerns.

“This is actually just increasing and increasing and increasing more visibility and more foot traffic and more hanging out and an opportunity to have people in our very small space,” she said. “We just want our park back.”

She commented that the art installation is premature and they should instead wait until the park has grown back. They can see how much traffic it gets during a busy summer and then re-evaluate, she suggested.

Ultimately, commissioners agreed to continue forward with the art program as proposed.

The first potential sculpture is a piece named “Sit” by local artist Margaret Hemsley.

In 2020, the Arts Commission and Cultural Arts Department, with funding from the Wayne Peterson Trust through the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, created a grant program titled “Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis.” Laguna Beach artist Margaret Hemsley submitted her design proposal and was awarded a grant of $4,000.

It is expected to be installed on June 15, but will be dependent on the construction and landscaping schedule, Parker explained. The project manager estimated all of the plants will be installed before the end of May, with some lined up as soon as next week, he said.

Sculptures would only be displayed in summer, Poeschl confirmed. There would not be any installation during the winter months because of the potential of flooding in the area, she said.

The location selected for each piece within the park will take into account the planting.

“Particular attention needs to be paid to the scale and the content of what would go in that park. It’s a small park and that’s something that we would be very aware of,” Poeschl said. “It would purely be on a smaller scale.”

There are many checks and balances for public art to ensure future pieces will stay small and appropriately sized for the park, she added. As with any public art piece, Poeschl informs every city department for potential review.

Laguna Beach has more than 100 pieces in its public art collection, Poeschl said, there are a wealth of experiences in different areas of town.

“Some of our neighborhoods don’t have some of those public art experiences,” she said. “If each neighborhood had a piece of public art that is part of their community, I think it would be a wonderful addition to the program.”

Earlier during Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting, the cultural arts department had another request for temporary art, but not nearly as contentious of a discussion.

The ultimately approved request was for three-year temporary use permit to allow for various temporary murals to be painted onto the back of the third-base dugout at Alta Laguna Park.

The new program is part of their effort to fulfill the goals of the city’s cultural arts plan to add additional sites for public art.

“We wanted to look at sites where the community takes more of an ownership of the public art,” Poeschl said.

This is a program where the art will be created for the community, by a community member, she noted.

“I don’t think there’s much better that you can get in public art,” Poeschl said.

This project will partner with the school district through a program that allows students to get a real-life experience of designing and working with professionals on a mural that will go through the city’s process of approval. A youth advisory board provided input regarding the types of projects they would like to see facilitated and this was their idea, Poeschl explained.

Murals might be installed up to a year or less based on condition. They also might be offset with some professional artist work to add to the dimensionality of the installation, she said.

Alta Laguna is a well-used community park, Poeschl said.

Commissioners agreed that the park is often busy and people will easily see the mural.

“It’s a really ideal location for public art,” Whitin said.

She and other commissioners were also supportive of the student-created aspect of the program.

“I’m very supportive that the kick-off mural is the high school student project,” Whitin said. “I think that’s exciting for the city to have actual kids who grew up here, or at least in school here, participating in a public art program.”

Students will learn the craft and gain valuable life experience with a hands-on project that will become part of their toolkit going forward, if they continue in a creative field, Dubin added.

“It’s a good program and we look forward to seeing it happen,” he said.

Considering the town’s unique history as an art colony, anything they can do to provide ongoing art is a positive, Kellenberg added.

“We’re so lucky to have such an in-depth culture of the arts. And so to keep that alive in every way, and especially to have it something that is changing and not static, I think is fantastic,” he said. “Who could not be supportive of this?”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.