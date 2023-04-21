NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 042123

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Help wanted! City needs residents to step up for vital commission and committee appointments

TJ headshot AugIt takes a lot more to effectively run the City of Laguna Beach than just hiring staff and electing a City Council. Once that’s all done, the community is then asked to step up and apply for appointments on a variety of important commissions and committees.

Some of those include the Planning Commission, Arts Commission, Emergency & Disaster Preparedness Committee, Housing & Human Services Committee and Personnel Board and now is the time to consider applying.

Where would you fit in, you might ask. Well, let’s review what’s available and what each appointment would entail.

The Planning Commission – Presently there are three one-year terms and two two-year terms available, all beginning July 1.

This is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of reviewing and advising the Council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the City limits. As such, the Commission reviews and recommends action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations and special projects related to land use planning. Planning Commissioners generally serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392.00 per month. The regular meetings of the Commission are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. Study sessions may be held as part of the regular meeting or at other specified times. A substantial time commitment averaging four to six hours a week is necessary to be a Planning Commissioner.

Experience in land use planning, architecture, engineering and/or real estate would be an asset.

The Arts Commission – There are four plus alternate two-year terms and three one-year terms beginning July 1.

This is a seven-member commission with one alternate, appointed by the City Council. Four of the seven members must be actively participating in the arts. The Commissioners are compensated in the amount of $137.00 per month. The Arts Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the City Council in all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the city. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the City Council the adoption of such ordinances, rules and regulations as they may deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the fine/performing arts of the community. One of the major projects of the Commission is the city’s Cultural Arts Plan. Commission meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week.

Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee – In need of seven for two-year terms beginning July 1. 

This is a nine-member body with two alternates, appointed by the City Council, whose charge is to advise the City Council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning and preparedness. The Committee will make recommendations to the City Council and will have staggered terms. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

There are four two-year terms to the Housing and Human Services Committee.

A nine-member body with two alternates, appointed by the City Council, whose charge is to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the City’s Housing Element of the General Plan, inform and make recommendations to the City Council and other community leaders and increase community awareness of Housing Element programs to fill these needs. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Finally, the Personnel Board – available are three plus alternate two-year terms.

This is a three-member board with one alternate, appointed by the City Council, whose charge is to hear appeals relative to any disciplinary action, dismissal, demotion, reduction in pay, or suspension. The Personnel Board meets as needed.

If any of the above seems of interest, first seek immediate medical help…no that’s a joke. The city absolutely needs to fill each of these important positions and it takes people that don’t just sit on the sidelines throwing rocks…it takes people that will become engaged.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, or online from the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and then file by Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949.497.0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

• • •

My friend Rick Reiff, Editor at Large for the Orange County Business Journal, some months back wrote me saying that a plaque honoring Thomas Cummings at the trailhead of the Laguna Beach Wilderness Park had been overtaken by a bush and could no longer be viewed.

There’s good news, Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen got involved and brought the cause to the Laguna Beach County Water District and OC Parks. Nobody told me if Mayor Whalen had to actually bring his own pruning shears or not to get the job done, but the lemonade berry bush that enveloped the rock-mounted plaque has now been completely trimmed. 

The rock, with a bronze plaque fixed atop, now sits prominently at the Wilderness Park’s Access Point for all to see.

Fair Game SNL 4.21

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rick Reiff

Plaque honoring Thomas Cummings sits atop the Wilderness Park trailhead

The plaque reads named for Thomas A. Cummings, the “Father of the District”, in recognition of his leadership to the community and was established and presented by the Laguna Beach County Water District.

Thanks to all involved…from Rick Reiff for bringing it to our attention…to Mayor Whalen for doing the heavy lifting…and for the District and OC Parks assisting in taking care of the issue.

It’s always nice when a plan comes together!

 

