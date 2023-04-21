Council directs staff to negotiate for preferred trees 042123

Council directs staff to negotiate for preferred trees, OKs alternative plan for Village Entrance landscaping

By SARA HALL

City Council this week unanimously agreed to direct staff to negotiate with a state agency for their preferred trees for the median in the Village Entrance landscaping modifications, but, at the same time, approved a plan with alternative tree options.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 on Tuesday (April 18) to allow for the substitution of elderberry and toyon trees, their preferred option if Caltrans approves, instead of Catalina cherry and western redbud trees in the median landscaping of Laguna Canyon Road, between Forest Avenue and Canyon Acres Drive.

“If staff is able to get Caltrans to agree to some elderberry and toyons, we put those in,” said Mayor Bob Whalen, who made the suggestion after about an hour of discussion.

If Caltrans doesn’t approve, they will go ahead with the initial plan of Catalina cherry and western redbud trees, as proposed by city staff, he explained.

“We can definitely try,” confirmed Assistant Director of Public Works Tom Perez.

Councilmember George Weiss, who raised several concerns about the Catalina cherry and western redbud trees, said he would expect Caltrans to agree with the toyons and elderberry trees because they are native to the area and have been in Laguna Beach for so long already. It would be odd not to permit them, he commented.

The trees listed on the Caltrans website, as mentioned by a public speaker, were not all included in the negotiations staff had with the state agency for this particular project, explained City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. The Caltrans encroachment permit does not include any trees in the median, she said.

“Caltrans is not flexible on this issue,” Dupuis said. “This is a median they’d actually like to see no trees in it. This is a huge compromise on Caltrans’ side to allowing these two species of trees to exist in the median.”

Any of the tree options will be an improvement over the current bottlebrush trees, Whalen commented.

There was consensus on the dais about removing the bottlebrush as several councilmembers commented that they didn’t like the tree.

The bottlebrush looks terrible, agreed Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

“As you come into a really beautiful town and we have these trees, they just don’t look good,” she said.

The current groundcover in the median also does not look good, she added.

“It’s long overdue,” Kempf said. “I think it will look really, really nice.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council approved Village Entrance landscape plan modifications this week

Overall, a majority of councilmembers were glad to see the improvements to the area.

“We’ve all been waiting for the canyon, the Village Entrance, this portion of it, something to happen for so long,” said Councilmember Mark Orgill.

Orgill, along with several of his fellow councilmembers, liked the idea of larger trees on the side of the road, but agreed that would need to be a separate project for the future.

“If we could get some sycamores or oaks on the left side going out (of town) that would be great, but that’s a different project,” Whalen said.

It’s a larger discussion, Kempf agreed, and they need to consider other factors like potential utility undergrounding, the sidewalks and other plans for the canyon in the future.

Prior to the compromise motion suggested by Whalen, Weiss emphasized that there should be more collaboration with resident experts.

“You’ve done a good job of creating a good project, (but) I think it could be a lot better with collaboration,” Weiss said.

He also commented that they should plant trees native to Laguna Beach that will appropriately fit the area and are more drought tolerant. The proposed trees might take a lot of work in terms of maintenance, he added. They shouldn’t rush this project, he said.

“It should complement what we have in the Village Entrance, Weiss said. “(A) design that enhances it, rather than contrasts with it. And I see some problems with contrasting with the trees chosen so far.”

“This is a 50-year decision so I think we ought to take our time,” he added.

Weiss raised several concerns that were echoed during public comment.

Speakers noted that the decisions made on this project now are going to be long-lasting and urged the council to take more time to have thoughtful discussion and include community input, particularly from local experts.

Landscape architect Ann Christoph previously worked on the city’s landscape and scenic highways plan (along with Bob Borthwick who also commented on Tuesday) and made several specific recommendations at the time, including to remove the bottlebrush trees and replace them with native groundcovers and shrubbery with oaks and sycamores on the sides. The idea was to create a canopy effect in the canyon.

Click open story button to continue reading…

A number of things have changed since then, including removal of all the large trees in the flood control channel area, Christoph said. Decisions on the planting was out of the city’s control as the county took charge, she noted, but there are no other plans so far that include oaks and sycamores.

She asked the council to delay the project until they can find specific locations to plant large trees on the sides of the road. There are locations where that could work, she added.

“I’d like to see a comprehensive approach to what this whole streetscape is going to look like, including the sides,” Christoph said.

The landscape and scenic highways plan also suggests smaller trees like elderberries and toyons, which are also acceptable on Caltrans’ list, Christoph pointed out.

Many trees have already been removed because of the work in the channel and because of that the circumstances have changed since the Village Entrance landscaping was first proposed, agreed resident Jacob Cherub.

“All of these factors need to be taken into consideration before a decision is made,” he said. “It needs to be a fully comprehensive plan incorporating the sides, as well as the median and curbing.”

Several commenters noted that the low curbs need to be fixed.

A few public speakers also commented that the Catalina cherry tree looks more like a shrub and that it grows too wide for the median.

“We’re slowly denuding our town of trees that are large, trees that are substantial, and instead planting trees that are more like shrubs and pretending that it’s a one-for-one when it’s not, it’s almost like a quarter for a dollar,” said local landscape designer Ruben Flores.

Flores also pointed out that the term “California native” doesn’t necessarily mean native to Laguna Beach.

“We’re a little dot in the State of California and these trees that are being proposed are not Laguna native trees, they’re California native trees, as is a redwood,” he said.

Karen Martin also suggested the city look into allowing a window of time for people to take the trees being removed so they could be replanted elsewhere.

Other speakers raised concerns about the cherry trees bring wildlife into the street, at risk of getting hit by vehicles and the stains the cherries will leave.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Most of the Village Entrance project has been constructed, but the median work was halted due to COVID-19

The proposed Village Entrance landscape plan modifications for the Laguna Canyon Road medians have long been in the works.

In a joint meeting of City Council and the Planning Commission on Feb. 1, 2017, officials provided input and direction on the features and aesthetics of the Village Entrance project. Councilmembers provided more direction during two more meetings in 2017. During some of the discussions, councilmembers requested that the proposed trees should include more varieties and should be proposed larger in certain areas to blend better aesthetically with the new site lighting.

Design review to construct improvements within the city-owned property for the Village Entrance project was approved in late 2017 by the Planning Commission. The Dec. 13, 2017, staff report on the project included 160 new trees.

The primary scope of work in 2017 included removal of trees which were not conforming to the Caltrans plant spacing and setback guide (65 bottlebrush trees and two eucalyptus trees), Perez explained at the meeting this week. The plan at the time did include installation of California native groundcovers and shrubs.

In early 2018, council upheld the Planning Commission’s approval of the project (it had been appealed to the council by the city manager to allow councilmembers to review and provide direction). According to the Jan. 23, 2018, staff report on the item, the project included improvements for the overall site and street median aesthetics, and pedestrian and bicycle connectivity. At that time, the Planning Commission subcommittee recommended utilizing both native and non-native species for the general landscaping and providing clusters of pine or evergreen trees, specifically along the streetscape on the northbound side of Laguna Canyon Road. Regarding the medians, the subcommittee recommended implementing a maintenance-free edge along with shrubs and ground cover. They also suggested that the plant selection transition from native to non-native as it approaches the Village Entrance, with less mass plantings. According to the recap for the January 2018 council meeting, councilmembers approved the project with modifications as proposed by the PC subcommittee, and also gave direction regarding the fencing, parking and public art.

The majority of the Village Entrance project was constructed, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the median work was halted and never completed, Perez explained at this week’s meeting. As the project was on hold, the Caltrans encroachment permit expired, he added.

During the May 24, 2022 meeting, Whalen expressed concerns about the conditions of some of the trees that were planted. Public works conducted a comprehensive review of all trees planted and has proposed some modifications.

Plans were resubmitted to Caltrans while work on the channel was also underway. During conversations with Caltrans, city officials asked the state agency about planting trees in the median. Caltrans indicated that they would approve installation of Catalina cherry and western redbud trees and that’s how staff came to the two proposed trees, Perez said.

Earlier this year, on January 31, the new encroachment permit was approved by Caltrans.

The new permit authorizes the city to plant 58 new Catalina cherry and 51 western redbud trees, but also requires the removal of all existing trees because they do not meet criteria identified in the Caltrans Highway design manual and plant setback and spacing guide.

The revised landscape plan amends the initially approved plan to add 109 trees. All other plant materials would remain the same and are consistent with the objectives of the city’s landscape and scenic highways resource document.

The proposed modifications were on the consent calendar for the January 24 City Council agenda and the item was pulled for discussion. Ultimately at the January meeting, councilmembers unanimously decided to table the item until staff can meet with members of the public, namely local landscape architects Ann Christoph and Ruben Flores, for additional input on the project.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.