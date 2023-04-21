NewLeftHeader

LBPD arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder from domestic violence incident earlier this week

Early this morning (Friday, April 21), Laguna Beach Police Detectives arrested 31-year-old Charles Kelley who they’ve been seeking for attempted murder and associated charges stemming from an April 19 incident in Laguna Beach. 

Following burglary and domestic violence mug shot SNL 4.21

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Suspect Charles Thomas Kelley IV has been arrested for attempted murder 

Kelley was contacted by Long Beach Fire Department Paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital due to an injury sustained in an unrelated incident. Long Beach Fire personnel recognized Kelley from a photograph released earlier this week (April 19). Long Beach Fire personnel and hospital staff immediately notified the Laguna Beach Police Department, and Laguna Beach Detectives responded to the hospital and took Kelley into custody at approximately 3 a.m. this morning.

Once medically cleared from the hospital, Kelley will be booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder and associated charges stemming from the April 19 incident. Kelley will also be booked on a felony warrant for an unrelated incident.

Laguna Beach Police’s Major Crimes and Intelligence Unit is still interested in connecting with anyone possessing additional information regarding Kelley. Contact Detective M. Lee at 949.497.0371 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

On Wednesday morning, LBPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Tahiti Ave., in reference to this domestic violence incident. 

LBPD officers arrived on scene and contacted an adult female who had sustained significant injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. 

According to LBPD, preliminary investigation has determined a residential burglary was committed the previous evening by the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Kelley. Hours later, Kelley attacked the female. He fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

