Committee aims to amend plastic bag ban 042123

Committee aims to amend plastic bag ban to include thicker “reusable” plastic film bags

By SARA HALL

In an effort to close a loophole on the current plastic bag ban, a committee this week unanimously agreed to ask the group’s council liaisons to direct city staff on a potential amendment to the existing code and clarify that the ban includes the thicker bags made out of plastic film.

Members of the Environmental Sustainability Committee voted 8-0 on Monday (April 17) in support of an amendment to the city’s 2012 ban to clarify the “plastic” bags definition to also prohibit the sale/distribution of all plastic film bags, both disposable and reusable, at food retailers.

ESC member John Ehlers, who sits on the group’s waste subcommittee, brought the issue forward. 

“These bags (are) low hanging fruit, in terms of getting non-recyclable plastic out of the waste stream and out of the environment,” Ehlers said. “It’s just the logical thing to do.” 

In a draft document shared with the committee, Ehlers pointed out that plastic bags available at some grocery stores in Laguna Beach are made out of plastic film. They create the same indestructible litter as the plastic bags that were banned by the city in 2012, he wrote. They poison landfills in the same way and pose the same danger to wildlife, he added. 

Disposable plastic bags were banned at the state level in 2016. 

Manufacturers find a way around this ban through a technicality, Ehlers pointed out, by making them thicker and heavier so the bags qualify as “reusable.”

“We need to keep to the spirit of that original bag ban in 2012, which was to stop the distribution of these plastic film bags that end up in the ocean,” he said. 

Committee aims to amend trash bags

Ehlers’ talked about the topic a lot in the past and the subcommittee recently looked into how these types of bags were getting distributed and found out that a “loophole” in the current ban allows stores to continue to sell plastic film bags as long as they are classified as being “reusable” instead of “disposable.” 

According to the state, a reusable grocery bag must:

–Have a handle and be designed for at least 125 uses.

–Have a volume capacity of at least 15 liters (about four gallons).

–Be machine washable or capable of being cleaned and disinfected.

–Have the manufacturer’s name, country and a statement that the bag is a reusable bag designed for at least 125 uses printed on the bag or on a tag, as well as recycling instructions if the bag is recyclable.

But the thicker bags made of plastic film are no better than the thin bags that are already banned, he added. 

“In substance, they’re not changed in any way from the old-fashioned bags,” Ehlers said. “They’re made out of the same material. They pose the same kind of threats.”

They are unrecyclable and basically indestructible, he added. 

In a presentation earlier in the evening by Orange County Waste and Recycling, the representatives mentioned that the plastic film products are a problem in the recycling process. 

In their research on the topic, the subcommittee members also learned from Waste Management that, like most plastic films, these bags cannot be recycled by the city’s waste contractor.

“In fact, plastic films of any type should never be put in the recycling bin because they jammed the sorting equipment at recycling centers,” Ehlers wrote in the draft amendment. “They can only go in a landfill where they have been shown to leach dangerous chemicals like BPA and BPS into the groundwater.”

Ehlers pointed to similar bans implemented in neighboring cities, like Imperial Beach, where officials were dealing with businesses that were “skirting” the ban by using thicker bags that can be used multiple times.

“It’s just a blanket ban on plastic film bags, no matter their classification as reusable or disposable or anything. If the bag is made up of plastic film, then it’s not allowed to be sold by food retailers,” Ehlers explained. 

ESC Chair Shelly Bennecke also noted the need for enforcement of the current code that’s already in place. 

“So making sure that we’re enforcing that and then amending to make it a little bit stronger in terms of the use of these so-called reusable bags,” she said. 

Ehlers emphasized that the amendment is focused on clarifying which type of plastic bag materials should be prohibited.

ESC Vice Chair Judie Mancuso made a motion to broaden the existing ordinance to include the language Ehlers mentioned and asked the committee’s council liaisons (Councilmembers George Weiss and Alex Rounaghi) to carry it forward and, hopefully, agendize it for full council consideration at a later date.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

