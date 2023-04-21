NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 32  | April 21, 2023Subscribe

City representatives visit Sacramento to discuss 042123

Share this story

City representatives visit Sacramento to discuss undergrounding utilities along canyon

By SARA HALL

Last week representatives from Laguna Beach headed to Sacramento for a long day of discussions regarding undergrounding overhead utilities along Laguna Canyon Road. 

Mayor Bob Whalen, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis visited the state capital on April 12 to advocate for grant funding for the project on SR-133.

It was a 16-hour day, Rounaghi said during the councilmember reports portion of the city council meeting on Tuesday (April 18). He also thanked Whalen and other city officials who have been working on the issue for more than a decade. 

“We’re all so lucky to have (them),” Rounaghi said. “I really appreciate Bob’s tenacity on this issue and I hope, I’m very optimistic that we’re going to finally bring those power lines underground.” 

City representatives visit Sacramento Whalen Nguyen and Rounaghi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Mayor Bob Whalen (left) and Councilmember Alex Rounaghi on the floor of the California State Senate with Senator Janet Nguyen 

There are a lot of items to follow up on after all of their discussions, Whalen said during his comments. The two most interesting meetings were with the governor’s office and California Transportation Commission, he said. 

“There’s potentially a new grant program with the California Transportation Commission that we’re doing a lot of work on to see if we can qualify” for funds, Whalen said. 

In November 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed into law and included $8.7 billion to create the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation discretionary grant program. 

State Senate Bill SB-198, which was passed early last year, gave the California Transportation Commission the lead over the Local Adaptation Infrastructure Program, which includes the PROTECT formula grant program. 

According to Caltrans, the purpose of the PROTECT program is to help local agencies improve the resiliency of their on-system transportation infrastructure. Specifically, the program provides federal funding to projects to help communities address vulnerabilities due to weather, natural disasters and climate change. The program provides funds to plan transportation improvements and emergency response strategies to address those vulnerabilities. PROTECT grants include resilience improvement grants, community resilience and evacuation route grants and at-risk coastal infrastructure grants.

During their discussions in Sacramento with CTC officials, Whalen said they thought the Laguna Canyon undergrounding project might qualify for the PROTECT program.

“They thought it might have some viability dealing with emergency evacuation,” Whalen explained. 

In an email to Stu News Laguna, Whalen said the emergency evacuation focus should fit well with the project. 

The canyon is a key evacuation route in case of an emergency and the above ground utility wires themselves pose a fire risk.

“Of all the issues that we talked about, really the most important one was fire because that’s going to make every other issue a moot issue,” Rounaghi said. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

City representatives visit Sacramento Laguna Canyon

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Traffic and utility poles line along Laguna Canyon Road

During their conversations with representatives from the governor’s office, they talked about the original grant, Whalen said.

“We’re still needing Edison to commit to a dollar amount,” he explained. “I think they still think it’s a great project, we just need to get Edison to commit, so we’re going to continue to work towards that.”

The governor’s office encouraged the city to submit again for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant if they can get Southern California Edison to commit to a specific dollar contribution to the undergrounding, Whalen explained in an email to SNL

“They are telling us that since SCE will be the owner of the new underground improvements, they need to pay a meaningful amount to fit the criteria for the grant,” he said. 

“The city has already agreed to a local contribution of up to $14 million so it appears that the SCE issue is the remaining piece that needs to fall into place for us to be competitive for the grant,” Whalen noted. 

The most recent action related to the project was on Nov. 15, 2022, when council unanimously approved a contract amendment with Caltrans, in an amount not to exceed $50,000, for cost reimbursement for review of the revised project study report related to the Laguna Canyon Road Improvements Project. 

The action authorized staff to submit a sub-application to CalOES for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, and commit to provide up to $14.1 million in matching funds in working with Southern California Edison and local, state and federal grant awarding agencies, for the undergrounding of overhead utility lines on Laguna Canyon Road.

Council also authorized Dupuis to execute the request for an engineering advance letter with Southern California Edison and make a payment in the amount of $810,000 to initiate the design of a utility undergrounding plan along Laguna Canyon Road from El Toro Road to approximately 1,000 feet south of Canyon Acres Drive.

While in Sacramento, they also met with the Assembly and Senate Budget Committee staffs, with Senator Janet Nguyen and a member of Assemblywoman Diane Dixon’s staff, Whalen said in an email. The city has three smaller projects they are requesting funding for in this year’s budget (the Moss Street Beach access improvements, the Forest Alley trash enclosure and the Moulton Meadows dog play area), so they also reviewed those projects.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.