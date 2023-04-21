NewLeftHeader

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach chosen as a 2023 Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Dave Min

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has announced it has been selected as a 2023 California Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Dave Min. Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is one of more than 100 nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their outstanding contributions to the communities they serve. 

For more than 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the communities it serves. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. The Club serves young people ages 3-18 years of age at their three sites in Laguna Beach, as well as serving young people ages 5-13 years at their five sites in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo. 

“Providing the youth of Laguna Beach, Lake Forest and Mission Viejo a safe, fun and healthy place to be and grow is our primary goal at Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. We are deeply grateful to be recognized by Senator Dave Min as a 2023 Nonprofit of the Year,” said CEO Pam Estes. 

When anyone talks about delivering meals to seniors, inspiring with music, protecting fresh water, educating children, championing the disadvantaged, speaking out for human rights, caring for animals – they are talking about work that nonprofits do,” noted Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (Cal Nonprofits), which serves as a partner for this awards program. “California Nonprofit of the Year gives elected leaders the opportunity to shine a light on what nonprofits are accomplishing for the people in their districts and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits across our state.” 

Now in its eighth year, the Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each California state legislator to choose a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon at the Capitol on California Nonprofits Day, which this year is June 7. 

According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by Cal Nonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the fourth largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year. 

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

