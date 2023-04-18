NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 31  | April 18, 2023

Spring is busting out all over as LPAPA FP 041823

Spring is busting out all over as LPAPA schedules April workshops

The best way to welcome spring is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with some wonderful ways to do just that.

Gil Dellinger

Tuesday, April 18 through Thursday, April 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Three-day Pastel Painting Workshop with Signature Artist Gil Dellinger

Register for a three-day Pastel Painting Workshop with LPAPA Signature Artist Gil Dellinger. In this workshop, lessons will focus on pastel painting techniques to inform and improve your on-location painting skills. Dellinger will spend two days “in studio” walking you through his process and techniques, developed and honed over a 40-year career and one-day painting on location. Limited to 12 artists. Tuition: $545 for Members (be sure to log in for the Member Discount); $595 for Non-Members. To register, click here.

spring is Schuerr

Aaron Schuerr 

Wednesday, April 26 through Thursday, April 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Three-day Plein Air Painting Workshop with Signature Artist Aaron Schuerr

Register for a three-day Plein Air Painting Workshop for Pastel & Oil Painters with LPAPA Signature Artist Aaron Schuerr. In this workshop, Schuerr will give daily painting demonstrations and engage you in fun painting exercises designed to focus on value, color and shape. From that foundation, you’ll explore edges, atmospheric perspective, color and shape relationships, composition and mood. Most importantly, you’ll learn to paint with greater intention. Limited to 15 artists.

Tuition: $545 for Members (be sure to log in for the Member Discount); $595 for Non-Members. To register, click here.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

