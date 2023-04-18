NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 041823

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Reader decries that my column should run marked as an “editorial”…she’s wrong; here’s why

TJ headshot AugWhen you write for a living and voice opinions along the way, you’re bound to get some readers that like you and, likewise, some that don’t.

One such for me in the latter column is a reader whose name I won’t mention for her sake, although to be honest it wouldn’t be hard to figure out. Now, don’t get me wrong, I appreciate her for voicing her concerns and disappointments concerning my columns. I don’t expect everyone to like everything I write…it’s how they say, “it goes with the job.”

A number of months ago this letter writer wrote in complaining that a criticism I had of candidate and incumbent Peter Blake didn’t go far enough in calling him out…with her adding that Peter’s “behavior had been embarrassing and demeaning.” 

She finished off her thoughts by telling me to “keep your personal opinions to the editorial page where they belong.”

Then, last week, she came calling again, saying this concerning my column on the survival of Mission Laguna Beach Hospital: “Many of us have fought hard to keep the hospital and depend on its services. Your financial arguments disregard the needs and wants of our community. As publisher of the local paper, who’s (sic) side is he on?”

She added, “He should put his editorials in the same space as the letters (to the editor). Fair Game is not fair when he mixes his ideas in with reporting on events in the city and pretends it’s journalism.

“Pretends it’s journalism,” ouch!

Well, surprise, surprise, but I’m on the same side of the hospital issue this particular letter writer is and probably most other people in Laguna Beach. I, too, want the best medical services, made available in the most convenient way. I also respect the time and effort that so many people have put in over the years to ensure it.

Where you say my “financial arguments disregard the needs and wants of our community” (for retaining the hospital), you miss the point. I simply and factually pointed out that the Providence health care system, which owns Mission Laguna Beach, lost more than a billion dollars over the last two years. I coupled this with the fact that the expected updating for earthquake retrofitting could run into the $100s of millions, which would seem to put Providence in an untenable position. 

I realize it’s not what you or anyone else wants to hear…but I, too, am upset about it. I was just trying to be realistic stating what most businesses would do in a similar situation.

Again, it’s not what I want, but it’s something I’d unfortunately understand.

The real point I’d like to address, however, is that how each time I state something that you disagree with, you counter that MY OPINION belongs in the same space as the editorials. 

Guess what? These are not editorials…these are MY COLUMNS…with my photo and my name. A column which denotes MY opinion.

Columnists come in many different forms, all expressing from time to time their own “opinions.”

Think Hunter Thompson, think Walter Winchell…or Mike RoykoMaureen DowdArt BuchwaldHerb CaenJimmy BreslinAndy Rooney…and, yes, Ann Landers. All columnists who wrote freestanding columns that voiced opinion in vastly different forms. Can you imagine Ann Landers on the editorial pages?

Here in SoCal some of the more recognizable names for columnists have included Steve Lopez, Patti Morrison, Jim Murray, Jack Smith and Bill Paschke at the LA Times, and at the Register, David Whiting, Nancy Luna and Jon Lansner

Now granted, the names listed above and mine should not necessarily be considered in the same breath, but you get my point.

I think at the end of the day, what upsets you as the letter writer is when I write something that you just simply don’t agree with. For example, if I had called Peter Blake a “bum” in the column, you probably would have never taken issue with me. If I’d have said in last week’s column that “no matter the costs, whatever it takes, Providence needs to keep our hospital open”…chances are, we wouldn’t be discussing it today. I just don’t think it’s reasonable or even possible.

And just so you understand, you’ll never see my column moved to the “editorials” because that simply isn’t what it is or is designed to be. I select a topic and write on it offering food for thought. The point is to get people thinking.

In fact, after the recent hospital column ran, I had an extremely influential person in town call to discuss the overall issue with me. We talked about realities, about opportunities and about what we wanted. We talked about working together to protect the interests of Lagunans. I think that tack better prepares our community for an incident like the hospital rather than just keeping our head buried in the sand, or continuing to wish for something that’s not reasonable.

I hope this particular reader and others like her understand this for the way it was intended, not to attack you but to explain to you where I’m coming from. Still, I look forward to your continued letters, criticisms, et al.

I’m committed to whatever it takes to make our community better! Oh, and that’s the side I’m on!

• • •

Saturday is Earth Day and there are a number of events going on. At the Laguna Art Museum you’re invited to celebrate the day with the Leadership Tomorrow OC Class of 2023 and Project O.

Project O has a mission “to restore, protect and sustain the ocean and the sacred life within it.” They are funded by donations (https://secure.givelively.org/donate/project-o) and proceeds from the 138-page high gloss coffee table book Blue Laguna.

Fair Game Blue Laguna book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Project O

Here’s the plan: From 11-11:30 a.m., there is Storytime with Rich German, the founder of Project O, and then that is followed with the Project O Presentation and Blue Laguna book signing from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Then it moves to a beach cleanup from 1:30-3 p.m.

The day is free for youth 12 and under; $20 for LAM members and $30 for non-members. Tickets are available at https://LagunaArtMuseum.org/events.

 

