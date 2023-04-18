NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 31  | April 18, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Garden Club adds Waterwise 041823

Share this story

Laguna Beach Garden Club adds Waterwise and Firesafe Garden Competition to Gate & Garden Tour

The collaboration between the Laguna Beach Garden Club and the Laguna Beach County Water District creates a perfect pairing where philosophies and efforts to better the city are in lockstep. In a world of limited resources, cities need to garner cooperation from a range of stakeholders to meet the needs for water. Collaboration is key to creating waterwise cities, and the Laguna Beach County Water District has met that challenge in many ways including adding the Waterwise and Firesafe Garden Competition to the Gate & Garden Tour.

This fun contest was added to the tour three years ago and it is a huge hit with the homeowners. The judges are assessing based on the use of appropriate plant material for the climate, proper low-flow irrigation to make sure there is no runoff or evaporation, use of compost bark and gravel or stones to slow evaporation, and use of smart controllers and rainwater catchment or gray water systems. In drought-prone California, landscaping that uses water efficiently prepares us for future dry periods without sacrificing the splendor of our gardens.

Laguna Beach Garden Club water district

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Carolyn Bent

Laguna Beach County Water District is the host venue for the LBGC Gate & Garden Tour on May 6

Judges this year for the contest will include three water commissioners –Debbie Neev, David Home and Walter Stender – along with Water District General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten and Shaena Stabler from Stu News. Christopher Regan, LBCWD assistant general manager, will announce the winner the following day and present the homeowner with a beautiful stepping stone, custom-made each year for this contest. The homeowner will not only have bragging rights, but can be proud of achieving a garden that is sensitive to our environment as well.

The Gate & Garden Tour strives to show how a slice of a different neighborhood of private gardens looks each year. It gives the tourgoer a peek at how each homeowner chose to interpret their yard space to suit their taste, needs and budget. That means every tour will be different, because each neighborhood is different in both topography, lot size and view perspectives. That is what makes the Gate & Garden tour so different from tours that happen in other cities. They want you to feel like you were an invited guest to view someone’s private oasis and get a peek at why it is so special to that particular homeowner.

The tour date is set for Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the host venue is the Laguna Beach County Water District, located at 306 3rd St., Laguna Beach, in the magnificent Bruce Scherer Waterwise Gardens located in the front of the building.

Laguna Beach Garden Club waterwise award

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Christopher Regan

A mosaic stepping stone – the waterwise contest award for 2023

In addition to the tour, festivities include margaritas, Mexican fare for purchase and free homebaked cookies provided by the members of the garden club, as well as their spectacular raffle that is not to be missed.

Proceeds from the club’s major fundraiser go towards scholarships for Laguna Beach High School students, school learning gardens at El Morro, Top of the World and Thurston Middle School, civic beautification and ecological projects, such as water bottle filling stations and pollinator gardens throughout the city, and so much more. This is a club of more than 200 hard-working people that strive to make Laguna a better place through positive works.

Tickets are on sale at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.