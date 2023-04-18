NewLeftHeader

LB Sister Cities Association heads up campaign FP 041823

LB Sister Cities Association heads up campaign for 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase

As a leading nonprofit citizen diplomacy organization, Sister Cities International has been promoting peace through mutual understanding since its origins in 1956. Consistent with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda, Sister Cities International continues to embrace climate change as the overarching theme for its 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS). 

This year’s theme is “Peace By Piece: Food Security In My Community.” Food has been one of the core pillars of sister cities’ cultural understanding, as food is a universal language that unites us. The unrelenting struggle of food security is an issue that all communities face, including ours. Did you know that Laguna Food Pantry serves, on average, 200 families per day in 2.5 hours?

LB Sister check

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBSCA

(L-R) Christopher Regan, assistant general manager with Laguna Beach County Water District; Sydney Alderson; Sam Sweeney; Estella Newton; Parker Bryant; Marlena Steinbach and Debbie Neev, water commissioner with Laguna Beach County Water District

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA), in collaboration with Laguna Food Pantry and Laguna Beach County Water District, is inviting local youth to raise awareness about the challenge of access to good nutrition around the globe, by addressing this contest theme in essays, poetry, music and art. Teens are to submit innovative, thoughtful and impactful creations that emphasize various aspects of food security, including the impact of climate change on food production and food consumption. 

The top three entries from each of the three categories submitted to Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association will have the opportunity to earn up to $500 in cash prizes, and the top five entries will advance to the global Sister Cities International competition in Washington, D.C., where they will compete for the Grand Prize of $1,000 in each category. 

Interested teens between 13 and 18 years of age by May 1, 2023, who are either Laguna Beach residents or enrolled in middle or high school in Laguna Beach, may submit one entry total in their best category. They must also complete the entry form located at https://lagunabeachsistercities.com. The deadline is Sunday, April 23 at 11:59 p.m. Local winners will be announced by April 30. Criteria for each category are also outlined therein. For additional information, visit the website or direct questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association is a local organization whose mission is to foster international partnerships between the City of Laguna Beach and cities abroad to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs, and exchanges. It is a mission of Sisters Cities International, a nonprofit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. Laguna Beach has Sister Cities in Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico and St. Ives, England.

 

